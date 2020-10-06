Covid-19 cases on the rise again in most U.S. states

Montana, where coronavirus cases have been spiking, has become the new "hot spot" for the virus as 33 states, Puerto Rico and Guam recorded a rise in new infections over the past two weeks, NBC News is reporting.
The virus is hitting rural America especially hard, as it begins a second invasion into the Midwest and Northeast. Medical experts are warning that the colder weather may cause an upsurge in new coronavirus cases as people stay indoors more.
“The weather report is darkly cloudy with further storms on the horizon,” said William Schaffner, an infectious disease professor at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee, reports Bloomberg.
As of Tuesday, the U.S, has a total of 7,459,146 confirmed cases of COVID-19,
along with a death toll of 210,195, the highest in the world, even as President Donald Trump
assured America Tuesday morning that the coronavirus is “far less lethal” than the seasonal flu “in most populations.”
Coronavirus quick diagnosis tests can provide results in less than an hour
Handout, COMUNIDAD DE MADRID/AFP
“Flu season is coming up! Many people every year, sometimes over 100,000, and despite the Vaccine, die from the Flu,” Trump tweeted on Tuesday morning.
“Are we going to close down our Country? No, we have learned to live with it, just like we are learning to live with Covid, in most populations far less lethal!!!”
On Sunday, alone, there were 41,075 new cases reported across the country. “We’re in very bad shape, never having achieved any sense of containment, never gotten below 20,000 new confirmed cases per day,” said Eric Topol, director of Scripps Research Translational Institute. “Things can only get worse on this course.”
Many people believe we are actually seeing the "second wave" of the virus, however, most public health experts insist the U.S. still is still grappling with the first wave.
“We can only experience a second wave if a first wave has come and gone,” Dr. Howard Koh, a Harvard professor who was the assistant secretary of health and human services under President Barack Obama, told NBC News in an email.
“In the U.S., however, the first wave has come and stayed. The protracted first wave is now into the ninth month and counting.”