By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Health A record-breaking wave of coronavirus cases continued across the United States on Sunday, its seriousness obscured by the nation's obsession with vote-counting. Health officials warn of a holiday season filled with increased hospitalizations and deaths. Public health officials are reacting with dire warnings, according to the “More people on ventilators. Higher numbers of people dying. More survivors with long term consequences. Hospitals under pressure until they can’t provide care for everyone anymore.” A snapshot of the terrible impact of this pandemic - an 80 yr old, 56 yr old and previously healthy 22 yr old dying in Utah from COVID, with a hospital struggling to keep up w/ demands https://t.co/pY4RPcJOo2 — Tom Inglesby (@T_Inglesby) November 8, 2020 At least 42 states are now reporting increases of 10 percent or more of new coronavirus cases, with a seven-day new case average of more than 100,000 for the first time. The spread of the virus is fastest in the Great Lakes and Mountain West states, with North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin leading the way. Vice-president elect Kamala D. Harris posted an understated message Sunday on Twitter. “COVID-19 is still here. Please continue to wear a mask and practice social distancing.” There are currently 56,768 people hospitalized with the virus in the US, reports Utah governor issues mask mandate Utah Governor Gary Herbert issued an executive order Sunday declaring a state of emergency and placing the entire state under a mask mandate and limiting social gatherings to household-only until November 23, citing rapid spread of the virus. Due to the alarming rate of COVID infections within our state, tonight I issued a new state of emergency with several critical changes to our response. These changes are not shutting down our economy, but are absolutely necessary to save lives and hospital capacity. utpol BuSNBsCbiz — Gov. Gary Herbert (@GovHerbert) November 9, 2020 On Sunday, Illinois reported its third consecutive day of over 10,000 new daily cases, while on Saturday, Idaho broke its record for the highest single-day number of cases that had been set the day before with 1,403 new cases. Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a former commissioner of the US Food and Drug Administration, said Sunday the country needs to get more aggressive in dealing with the virus. "We're past the election -- I think they need to focus on what we can be doing nationally," Gottlieb told Margaret Brennan on ANALYSIS: “We’re going to have a record number of hospitalizations this week,” ScottGottlieb tells margbrennan as Covid19 continues to spread. jSUDVAamET — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) November 8, 2020 There were 105,927 new coronavirus cases reported on Sunday, marking the 5th day in a row that cases topped 100,000, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. With 9,975,500 cases total, the U.S. is expected to reach over 10 million cases on Monday. The death toll stands at 237,608.Public health officials are reacting with dire warnings, according to the Washington Post. “Down this current path lies [a] continued rapid rise in cases,” Tom Inglesby, director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, wrote in an extended thread on Twitter.“More people on ventilators. Higher numbers of people dying. More survivors with long term consequences. Hospitals under pressure until they can’t provide care for everyone anymore.”At least 42 states are now reporting increases of 10 percent or more of new coronavirus cases, with a seven-day new case average of more than 100,000 for the first time. The spread of the virus is fastest in the Great Lakes and Mountain West states, with North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin leading the way.Vice-president elect Kamala D. Harris posted an understated message Sunday on Twitter. “COVID-19 is still here. Please continue to wear a mask and practice social distancing.”There are currently 56,768 people hospitalized with the virus in the US, reports CNN News. And with the number of people hospitalized with the virus increasing -- by 10,000 since October 30 -- the Covid Tracking Project said the US could see a record number of hospitalizations in just a few days.Utah Governor Gary Herbert issued an executive order Sunday declaring a state of emergency and placing the entire state under a mask mandate and limiting social gatherings to household-only until November 23, citing rapid spread of the virus.On Sunday, Illinois reported its third consecutive day of over 10,000 new daily cases, while on Saturday, Idaho broke its record for the highest single-day number of cases that had been set the day before with 1,403 new cases.Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a former commissioner of the US Food and Drug Administration, said Sunday the country needs to get more aggressive in dealing with the virus. "We're past the election -- I think they need to focus on what we can be doing nationally," Gottlieb told Margaret Brennan on CBS's "Face the Nation," adding that he does not think the only approaches are a dichotomy between locked down or not. More about coronavirus, cases soaring, Hospitalizations, mask mandates, votecounting coronavirus cases soaring Hospitalizations mask mandates votecounting