Migraine headache is the third most common disease
in the world, and it impacts upon 1 in 7 people. As well as being a debilitating disorder, migraines also are associated with an increased risk of stroke.
Why some people are prone to migraines and others are not is uncertain
. However, it has recently been established that those who suffer from migraine headaches appear to have a hyper-excitable visual cortex. in turn, this could lead to physiological changes occurring.
In relation migraines, we look at some recent advances with migraine research.
Advantages of aspirin
New research published in
the American Journal of Medicine
("Aspirin in the Treatment and Prevention of Migraine Headaches: Possible Additional Clinical Options for Primary Healthcare Providers"), indicates that high-dose aspirin, in doses from 900 to 1,300 milligrams, is the most effective (and safest treatment) option for migraine headaches. This is provided that the drug is taken early on during the formation of symptoms.
Furthermore, some tests suggest that daily aspirin in doses from 81 to 325 milligrams
could be an effective and safe treatment option for the prevention of recurrent migraine headaches.
It appears that aspirin stands as a better alternative to opioids
. Although opioid treatment can provide temporary pain relief for episodic migraines, it follows that prolonged use can increase the frequency and severity of painful migraines. This is because opioids increase levels of pituitary adenylate cyclase-activating peptides in the brain.
Complications in pregnancy
One study, based on a review if 22,841 pregnancies, found that among women with migraine, that migraines were associated with an increased risk of pregnancy-associated hypertension disorders in the mother. In addition, there is an association with adverse outcomes, such as low birth weight, preterm birth, caesarean delivery, respiratory distress syndrome, and febrile seizures., among other health conditions impacting upon the baby.
The research is published in
the journal Headache: The Journal of Head and Face Pain
, with the paper titled "Pregnancy, Birth, Neonatal, and Postnatal Neurological Outcomes After Pregnancy With Migraine."