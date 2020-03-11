Coronavirus needs to be taken seriously all over the world

By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Health Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) needs to be taken seriously all over the world. As a result, Americans need to make changes in their everyday lives. Fauci acknowledged that we are dealing with an infectious disease with the Coronavirus, and they want to be where the infection is "going to be, as well as where it is." Epidemiologists are suggesting that eight weeks may be needed to contain this outbreak. Educators will need to figure out how to continue the education of the children, since many schools have closed (or have tweaked their scheduled), and many universities have switched to online classes. There have been states of emergency declared in New Rochelle, and New York, among many other states. In the music and entertainment world, many The 2020 presidential campaign might be affected due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Democratic candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders canceled their rallies yesterday evening. In addition, the upcoming debate will not have a live audience. Not only is the Coronavirus affecting the United States, but many countries all over the world, especially China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, Germany, Spain, and France, among others. To learn more about the Coronavirus, check out the following According to CNN , Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, issued a warning where he stated that Americans everywhere have to make changes to their lifestyles, starting immediately. He noted that as a country, we cannot do some of the same things we did a few months ago. He pointed out that it does not matter if you are in a state that has no cases or only one case.Fauci acknowledged that we are dealing with an infectious disease with the Coronavirus, and they want to be where the infection is "going to be, as well as where it is."Epidemiologists are suggesting that eight weeks may be needed to contain this outbreak. Educators will need to figure out how to continue the education of the children, since many schools have closed (or have tweaked their scheduled), and many universities have switched to online classes. There have been states of emergency declared in New Rochelle, and New York, among many other states.In the music and entertainment world, many music festivals can have canceled entirely or postponed to further dates. Madonna canceled the last two shows of her "Madame X" Tour due to Coronavirus concerns.The 2020 presidential campaign might be affected due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Democratic candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders canceled their rallies yesterday evening. In addition, the upcoming debate will not have a live audience.Not only is the Coronavirus affecting the United States, but many countries all over the world, especially China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, Germany, Spain, and France, among others.To learn more about the Coronavirus, check out the following website More about coronavirus, Disease, Covid19, World coronavirus Disease Covid19 World