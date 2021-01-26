By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Health On Tuesday, the world reached a grim milestone when the number of coronavirus cases worldwide surpassed 100 million people, according to the data tracker from Johns Hopkins University. And yet, the United States, with only about 5.0 percent of the world's population, continues to account for more than 25 percent of the earth's known Covid-19 cases, with over And while over two million deaths may be a horrendous number, health experts are saying the numbers may actually be much higher because only confirmed Covid-19 deaths are included in the tally, which means that people who die without a firm diagnosis may not be included. This also means that with a total global population of around 7.67 billion, according to the latest World Bank figures, the global case tally suggests that about one in every 76 people has now had the virus. Airports are empty as borders are being clamped shut with countries racing to get a grip on mushrooming coronavirus infections JACK GUEZ, AFP Struggling to get the virus under control Since first being identified in Wuhan, China more than a year ago, countries around the world have tried everything, from imposing travel bans to school closures to full national lockdowns in an attempt to control the spread of the virus. Many nations are still struggling, even today. Scientists reacted very quickly in developing a vaccine, and millions of people have already had their first shots of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. Complicating the rollout of the vaccines is the speed with which they were developed, making many people around the world hesitant to get vaccinated, reports Controlling the virus is now complicated by the many mutations that are showing up around the globe. These more infectious variants are causing great concern to scientists. The mutated strains include the U.K. variant (B.1.1.7), discovered late last year, and the South Africa variant (501Y.V2), also referred to as B1.351, discovered in late October 2020. Then, there is the So far, the makers of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines say that tests have shown that their vaccines are still effective against the coronavirus. The bleak fact is that no one knows how many tens of millions more people worldwide will be infected with the coronavirus -- or how many millions more will die -- before this pandemic is brought under control. However, hopes remain high that science and modern medicine will prevail. 