For many self-isolating the COVID-9 measures have created a psychosocial burden. Due to the limitations of social distancing, remote working, and personal protective clothing, for those able to reach out traditional health services have not been easy to access. Common addictions are with alcohol and prescription medications like opiates. One measure of this is with the rise in the illegal rugs market, as shown by United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime data
.
This has created a space for alternative health measures. These measures include telemedicine
, where digital based health and counselling services can be offered (also preventing direct physical contact while providing continuous care to the community). Other measures relate to community level support networks.
Often the period immediately following addiction and subsequent detoxification programs represents a time when people can slip backwards, especially with alcohol. For this reason, home alcohol detox
psychotherapy counselling can be of assistance. Drinking rates are sometimes the prodyct of a deeper fear of COVID-19, termed as “coronaphobia
”, which has generated a plethora of psychiatric manifestations.
Studies show the connection between coronavirus rates and substance addiction
. The levels of addiction vary, but they cut-across different socioeconomic groups, including migrant workers and other marginalized communities.
In the U.S., the most concerning form of addiction relates to opiates. Opiate addicts face challenges in accessing specific health-care (such as closed addiction centers) as well as restrictions on obtaining drugs
as a result of the pandemic. Here, home based solutions have assisted
with addressing addiction and assisting with detox. In the U.K., alcohol addiction is the most common outcome of the coronavirus situation, as the BBC has reported.
Solutions need to be multi-faceted, including home and telehealth solutions, supported by education and advertising by state agencies and charities