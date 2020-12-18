By By Tim Sandle 2 hours ago in Health To what extent can varying your diet affect your overall health? In terms of slowing down the potential for cognitive decline, it appears that food like cheese and liquids like wine could be of benefit. The research finds that cheese could impart a degree of protection against age-related cognitive problems. In addition, red wine (not white wine) can lead to some improvements in cognitive function. Cognitive function, this was assessed via The researchers analyzed a series of data points collected from 1,787 people (who were aged between 46 to 77 years). Each of the people in the U.K. The information was drawn from the The core findings from the research included cheese being identified as the most protective food against age-related cognitive problems. This continued to have an impact, even later into life. With alcohol, daily consumption of red wine was found to lead to improvements in cognitive function. In terms of other foods, lamb, but significantly not other red meats, was found to provide some benefit for cognitive prowess. Unsurprisingly, too much salt was found to present risks to those at risk from Alzheimer's Disease. The research has been A new study from Iowa State University suggests that diet modifications , including more wine and cheese, could aid with reducing the possibility of cognitive decline. This forms part of an on-going series of research looking into aspects of diet and the extent to which varying foods choices influences our cognitive acuity as we become older.The research finds that cheese could impart a degree of protection against age-related cognitive problems. In addition, red wine (not white wine) can lead to some improvements in cognitive function. Cognitive function, this was assessed via the Fluid Intelligence Test The researchers analyzed a series of data points collected from 1,787 people (who were aged between 46 to 77 years). Each of the people in the U.K. The information was drawn from the UK Biobank , a biomedical database. The database contains genetic and health information, with the focus on addressing common and life-threatening diseases.The core findings from the research included cheese being identified as the most protective food against age-related cognitive problems. This continued to have an impact, even later into life. With alcohol, daily consumption of red wine was found to lead to improvements in cognitive function.In terms of other foods, lamb, but significantly not other red meats, was found to provide some benefit for cognitive prowess. Unsurprisingly, too much salt was found to present risks to those at risk from Alzheimer's Disease.The research has been published in the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease. The research paper is titled "Genetic Factors of Alzheimer’s Disease Modulate How Diet is Associated with Long-Term Cognitive Trajectories: A UK Biobank Study." More about Diet, demenita, cognitive decline, Wine, Cheese Diet demenita cognitive decline Wine Cheese Red wine