The flurry of alerts, notifications and voice services that flood our daily lives can have a lasting negative influence on our mental health. These negative influences gave been assessed in review from Accenture Interactive's company Fjord. Interesting findings have been collated by Fjord, which is Accenture Interactive's design arm. These findings relate to the damaging impact digital technologies can have on our mental health. According to Fjord's 2019 Trends Report – developed by more than 1,000 designers in its 21 global offices – consumers are drastically disconnecting, unsubscribing and opting out of digital notifications in an effort to boost their mental health. As the report points out: "Mindful design is fast rising up on the agenda for big tech firms. Other organizations must follow their lead but, to do so, they'll need to learn new ways to build relationships and loyalty with users that now respond badly to the shouty approach of old." Some of the developments by technology companies have a decidedly retro feel. The report mentions that simpler, less attention-seeking tech are seeing a resurgence. As examples, Sony has brought back its 25-year-old PlayStation Classic, plus PDA pioneer Palm Inc., creator of the iconic PalmPilot, has relaunched the iconic device. These findings also suggest that the initial excitement that once came from the instant gratification of notifications is being replaced with a need for quietness and meaning in the midst of the noise. This issue is being acknowledged by the major technology players. Even Apple, Google and Microsoft have responded to the mental health awareness issue with well-being tools that limit screen time and increased product features to minimize distraction. The Fjord Trends Report shares how silence truly is golden, calling on organizations to embrace a new design ethos that puts human value back at the center of innovation – one that's considerate and respectful of the individuals they serve. The news is timely, in relation to U.S. National Mental Health Awareness month (which takes place during May each year). The purpose of the campaign is to raise awareness and educate the public about: mental illnesses, such as the 18 percent of U.S. citizens who suffer from mental health issues like depression, schizophrenia, and bipolar disorder; the realities of living with these conditions; and strategies for attaining mental health and wellness.