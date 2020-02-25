By By Tim Sandle 2 hours ago in Health A new study, looking at a form of leg weakening, finds that a flavanol-rich cocoa beverage can lead to improvements in walking. This relates to patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD). There are a number of different causes of weak legs. As examples, Dr. Anthony Dugarte, With the new study, the scale of the experiment was relatively small, involving 44 patients. The aim was to determine whether initial results would lead to further research on a larger scale. The study was conducted at the Feinberg School of Medicine at Northwestern University in Chicago. The patients in the study were aged over 60 years and were diagnosed with By consuming the cocoa drink, every day over six months, the patients were able to walk up to 42.6 meters over the course of six minutes. This represented a considerable improvement across the course of the study and there was a far superior performance, in relation to walking ability, blood flow and muscle strength with the test group compared to the patients given a placebo (a non-cocoa based beverage). Commenting on the research, The researcher thinks that the flavonoids help to improve mitochondrial health ( The cocoa drink was made from 15 grams of cocoa with 75 milligrams of epicatechin. The walking performance of each study participant was assessed at the start of the study and at six months. As well as the actual walking test, blood flow was assessed by using magnetic resonance imaging and muscle health was examined via a calf muscle biopsy. The research has been The research examined the consumption of a cocoa beverage, taken by patients three times daily over the course of six months. The cocoa drink was made from 15 grams of cocoa with 75 milligrams of epicatechin. The walking performance of each study participant was assessed at the start of the study and at six months. As well as the actual walking test, blood flow was assessed by using magnetic resonance imaging and muscle health was examined via a calf muscle biopsy.The research has been published in the journal Circulation Research and the study is titled "Cocoa to Improve Walking Performance in Older People With Peripheral Artery Disease: The Cocoa-Pad Pilot Randomized Clinical Trial."