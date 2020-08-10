School administrators: #COVID19 poses unique challenges for returning to school this fall. Prepare for the upcoming school year by taking steps to protect the health of students, staff, and their families. See guidance for safely returning to school: https://t.co/k4Ev9MuYKc pic.twitter.com/YSimmVr2qF

#COVID19 has affected every person in America in some way, but it is not affecting everyone in the SAME way. Many racial and ethnic groups are overly affected by COVID-19. Read about CDC’s commitment to improve #HealthEquity. https://t.co/OVro238b8r pic.twitter.com/2YhAC2v5Os