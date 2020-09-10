Email
article imageClinical study reveals the success of AI in telehealth

By Tim Sandle     1 hour ago in Health
New research looks at the implementation of AI-based decision-support technology, via telemedicine, as part of the standard way clinicians can manage the insulin therapy of people with diabetes. This is one of the first applications of AI and telehealth.
The coronavirus pandemic has inevitably impacted upon healthcare services. This monumental challenge has comes alongside other issues of healthcare importance. There are, for example, more than one million people in the U.S. with Type I diabetes.
In particular, states like Florida, Texas, and N.Y. have already at different times reported to be at capacity this year. This is before the influenza season begins.
It has been established that telehealth can assist with health provision. As Digital Journal reported, telehealth has experienced large growth due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At the same time, medical providers have expanded access to care for patients by offering virtual appointments and other online services to meet demand.
READ MORE: Telehealth booms amid the COVID-19 pandemic
While artificial intelligence has made advances with healthcare, it has taken a while for AI to integrate with telehealth. A new AI solution for diabetes treatment has been developed. With this, the NextDREAM Consortium, a group of participating clinical sites including Joslin Diabetes Center of Harvard Medical School, has carried out a study into the efficacy of AI technology in remote diabetes care.
The primary research finding was in demonstrating how frequent insulin adjustments transmitted remotely using an automated AI system can be as effective as expert physician dose adjustments.
The results have been published in the journal Nature Medicine. The report is titled "Insulin dose optimization using an automated artificial intelligence-based decision support system in youths with type 1 diabetes."
The research was based on the DreaMed Diabetes’ Advisor Pro solution. This solution and the research shows how a clinically effective decision-support tool can be used effectively by medics, to enable more time to interact with their patients.
