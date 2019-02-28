By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Health Ottawa - The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) recall of Compliments brand chicken nuggets issued on January 25, 2019, has been updated to include additional product information. Currently, there are 59 cases of illness in ten provinces being investigated. The recalled product, Compliments brand Chicken Nuggets - Breaded Chicken Cutlettes - Uncooked, sold in a 1.5-kilogram package, has been recalled in the following locations across Canada: Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Northwest Territories, Nova Scotia, Nunavut, Ontario, Possibly National, Prince Edward Island, Saskatchewan, Yukon. The list excludes the province of Quebec. The recalled packages have the following product code: Outside package - 2019 JL 18, and the Inner package: 1998M. The product has a UPC Code - 0 55742 33690 0. Consumers are advised to look in their freezers and remove any product matching the UPC code. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased. Compliments is the store brand of Sobeys, which also owns stores under banners including Safeway, IGA, Foodland, Thrifty Foods, Price Chopper, and FreshCo. Compliments Chicken Nuggets, 2019 JL 18 - Outer box, front CFIA Remember that foods contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Anyone who may have eaten the nuggets and believes they may have become sick should contact their doctor. Current investigation of Salmonella illnesses Currently, there are It is interesting to note that Sofina Foods Inc. has had On February 25, 2019, Sofina Foods Inc., headquartered in Markham, Ontario recalled Crisp & Delicious brand Chicken Breast Nuggets due to possible salmonella contamination. As of February 27, according to CFIA, that recall has been expanded.The recalled product, Compliments brand Chicken Nuggets - Breaded Chicken Cutlettes - Uncooked, sold in a 1.5-kilogram package, has been recalled in the following locations across Canada: Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Northwest Territories, Nova Scotia, Nunavut, Ontario, Possibly National, Prince Edward Island, Saskatchewan, Yukon. The list excludes the province of Quebec.The recalled packages have the following product code: Outside package - 2019 JL 18, and the Inner package: 1998M. The product has aConsumers are advised to look in their freezers and remove any product matching the UPC code. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased. Compliments is the store brand of Sobeys, which also owns stores under banners including Safeway, IGA, Foodland, Thrifty Foods, Price Chopper, and FreshCo.Remember that foods contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Anyone who may have eaten the nuggets and believes they may have become sick should contact their doctor.Currently, there are 59 cases of illness in ten provinces linked to this outbreak: British Columbia (4), Alberta (13), Saskatchewan (1), Manitoba (4), Ontario (22), Quebec (4), New Brunswick (2), Nova Scotia (5), Prince Edward Island (3) and Newfoundland and Labrador (1). There have been no hospitalizations or deaths associated with this outbreak.It is interesting to note that Sofina Foods Inc. has had 10 recalls of their uncooked chicken products since October 2017. The recalls were all due to Salmonella contamination. and included Janes brand Pub Style Chicken Burgers, Janes brand Pub Style Chicken Strips, Janes brand frozen uncooked breaded chicken products, Crisp & Delicious brand Chicken Breast Nuggets, and Compliments products. More about Food recall, Canada, Salmonella contaimination, chicken nuggets, CFIA Food recall Canada Salmonella contaimin... chicken nuggets CFIA Health