Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Health Dr. Justin Piasecki chatted with Digital Journal about the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and he shared his insights on the pandemic. "Quarantine life has been a good experience for us," he admitted. "It hasn't been easy. Sometimes, we try to convince ourselves that life should be easy but it's not. It offers new opportunities and challenges for the kids. We've spent more family time together than at any other point in our lives, and that's a good thing. We've appreciated each other and being at home more than ever." From a biosphere standpoint, nature has hit a reset button, and in many places worldwide wildlife has returned due to a lack of tourism and the constant burning of fossil fuels. "There are some positives in the environment too," he said. His message for the public is to "take it one day at a time." "The biggest fear human beings have is the unknown. When we have the unknown, we are programmed to think about the worst-case scenario because that's a survival advantage," he said. "Survival is a chief goal on an everyday daily basis," he said. "Pessimism and thinking worst-case is a survival advantage. If people use common sense and avoid sick people, follow the guidelines, wash their hands, avoid touching their faces, and if they are patient with the world around them and themselves, then we are all going to get through this." "Stay in the present moment, be patient, and take it one day at a time. As Will Smith says, it's not so much about the circumstances, it's about 'managing your mind in the circumstances.' Thoughts lead to feelings and feelings lead to actions, and these actions may hurt us. We can't pick our circumstances but we have a choice when it comes to our thoughts," he added. Dr. Piasecki acknowledged that the last two months have been a constant responsibility for him and his staff to keep everybody safe. "We are doing a great job. Our surgery center is designed for this," he said. "This has been a challenging time and I feel proud of how we've approached this. For the last two months, we've been lucky in that none of our staff or patients have contracted Coronavirus." On the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, "It's at the darkest of times that we have to be at our very best." He defined success as "helping other people." "If you can get up every day and say that you've helped other people, in whatever way that is, then that's success," he said. "The bigger challenge in dealing with the medical side of this virus is dealing with how we are handling it," he said. "How we handle it will make a bigger impact in how the history books will look back at it and describe the meaning of it." "How we approach this problem and its unintended consequences is really about how we are managing our minds and in many ways that's even more important than how we handle the virus itself. Psychology is the biggest challenge and managing ourselves. As they say, the best way to eat an elephant is one bite at a time," he concluded. He is double board-certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgeons and the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. In his personal life, he is a husband to Jill and a father to three girls."Quarantine life has been a good experience for us," he admitted. "It hasn't been easy. Sometimes, we try to convince ourselves that life should be easy but it's not. It offers new opportunities and challenges for the kids. We've spent more family time together than at any other point in our lives, and that's a good thing. We've appreciated each other and being at home more than ever."From a biosphere standpoint, nature has hit a reset button, and in many places worldwide wildlife has returned due to a lack of tourism and the constant burning of fossil fuels. "There are some positives in the environment too," he said.His message for the public is to "take it one day at a time." "The biggest fear human beings have is the unknown. When we have the unknown, we are programmed to think about the worst-case scenario because that's a survival advantage," he said."Survival is a chief goal on an everyday daily basis," he said. "Pessimism and thinking worst-case is a survival advantage. If people use common sense and avoid sick people, follow the guidelines, wash their hands, avoid touching their faces, and if they are patient with the world around them and themselves, then we are all going to get through this.""Stay in the present moment, be patient, and take it one day at a time. As Will Smith says, it's not so much about the circumstances, it's about 'managing your mind in the circumstances.' Thoughts lead to feelings and feelings lead to actions, and these actions may hurt us. We can't pick our circumstances but we have a choice when it comes to our thoughts," he added.Dr. Piasecki acknowledged that the last two months have been a constant responsibility for him and his staff to keep everybody safe. "We are doing a great job. Our surgery center is designed for this," he said. "This has been a challenging time and I feel proud of how we've approached this. For the last two months, we've been lucky in that none of our staff or patients have contracted Coronavirus."On the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, "It's at the darkest of times that we have to be at our very best."He defined success as "helping other people." "If you can get up every day and say that you've helped other people, in whatever way that is, then that's success," he said."The bigger challenge in dealing with the medical side of this virus is dealing with how we are handling it," he said. "How we handle it will make a bigger impact in how the history books will look back at it and describe the meaning of it.""How we approach this problem and its unintended consequences is really about how we are managing our minds and in many ways that's even more important than how we handle the virus itself. Psychology is the biggest challenge and managing ourselves. As they say, the best way to eat an elephant is one bite at a time," he concluded. More about dr justin piasecki, Covid19, coronavirus, Pandemic dr justin piasecki Covid19 coronavirus Pandemic