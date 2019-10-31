By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Health As of Thursday, there were 1,888 lung injury cases associated with e-cigarette products in 49 states, the District of Columbia and the US Virgin Islands, and 38 deaths in 24 states, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). On Thursday, The outbreak of vaping-related lung illnesses has affected every state in the nation with the exception of Alaska, according to Based on current data, the CDC is warning people to avoid any vape products containing THC or bought off the street. CDC In today's update from the CDC, the agency says that no one compound or ingredient has emerged as the cause of these illnesses to date, and it may be that there is more than one cause of this outbreak. Many different substances and product sources are still under investigation. The CDC also says the "one commonality among all cases is that patients report the use of e-cigarettes, or vaping, products." With that being said, The CDC added that while there may be more than one cause for the outbreak, the data "suggest products containing THC, particularly those obtained off the street or from other informal sources (e.g. friends, family members, illicit dealers), are linked to most of the cases and play a major role in the outbreak." CDC recommends that you do not use e-cigarettes, or vaping products that contain THC, and Do Not buy any type of e-cigarette, or vaping products, particularly those containing THC, off the street. The total of 284 new cases is higher than what the CDC reported last week and is a much larger increase than has been seen in several weeks. CBS is reporting that officials are saying now that one reason for the slowdown in the number of cases in previous weeks could be attributed to delays in reporting.On Thursday, the CDC identified 38 deaths in 24 states: three each from California, Georgia, Indiana and Minnesota; two each from Illinois, Kansas, Oregon and Tennessee; and one each from Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah and Virginia. The District of Columbia Department of Health has also reported one death.The outbreak of vaping-related lung illnesses has affected every state in the nation with the exception of Alaska, according to CNN News, with young people under the age of 24 making up more than half of the cases. And while deaths have been reported in people as young as 17, most people who have died have been older, with an average age of 53.In today's update from the CDC, the agency says that no one compound or ingredient has emerged as the cause of these illnesses to date, and it may be that there is more than one cause of this outbreak. Many different substances and product sources are still under investigation.The CDC also says the "one commonality among all cases is that patients report the use of e-cigarettes, or vaping, products." With that being said, the agency released data on Monday that showed people who died after vaping-related lung disease often reported using THC products, not nicotine.The CDC added that while there may be more than one cause for the outbreak, the data "suggest products containing THC, particularly those obtained off the street or from other informal sources (e.g. friends, family members, illicit dealers), are linked to most of the cases and play a major role in the outbreak."CDC recommends that you do not use e-cigarettes, or vaping products that contain THC, and Do Not buy any type of e-cigarette, or vaping products, particularly those containing THC, off the street. More about vaping, lung illnesses, 49 states, 38 deaths, street buys vaping lung illnesses 49 states 38 deaths street buys