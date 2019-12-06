By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Health Health officials investigating a nationwide outbreak of vaping illnesses have listed, for the first time, the vape brands most commonly linked to hospitalizations. Of the 2,300 [epople who have suffered lung damage from the vaping-associated illness called EVALI - short for e-cigarette, or vaping, product use associated lung injury - most of them were vaping products that contained THC, the chemical in marijuana that produces a high. Dank Vapes was the brand used by 56 percent of the hospitalized patients nationwide. While Based on current data, the CDC is warning people to avoid any vape products containing THC or bought off the street. CDC The empty packaging can be ordered from Chinese internet sites. Black market vaping cartridge makers can buy the empty packages and then fill them with whatever they choose, according to the There are quite a number of vape brands listed on the “It’s not likely that a single brand is responsible for this outbreak,” said Brian King, a senior CDC official on the investigation. Other top brands on the CDC list include TKO (15 [ercent), Smart Cart (13 [ercent), and Rove (12 percent). CDC found vitamin E acetate, an additive in some THC-containing products, in all lung fluid samples from 29 patients w/ e-cigarette, or vaping, product use associated lung injury. Avoid THC-containing products, esp from informal sources. CDC The investigation was made even more difficult because of the type of products added to the vape liquid, such as vitamin E acetate used as a carrier oil, or toxic metals leached from the devices into the e-liquids. In addition to oils and metals, "there may be other contaminants that we don't know about yet because the products are so new," said Thomas Eissenberg, a co-director of the Center for the Study of Tobacco Products at Virginia Commonwealth University, reports The CDC recommends that people do not use any e-cigarettes or vaping products that contain THC, especially those obtained from friends, family members or black market dealers. n a report released Friday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) listed the products most often cited by patients, noting that some of them said they vaped more than one brand.Of the 2,300 [epople who have suffered lung damage from the vaping-associated illness called EVALI - short for e-cigarette, or vaping, product use associated lung injury - most of them were vaping products that contained THC, the chemical in marijuana that produces a high.Dank Vapes was the brand used by 56 percent of the hospitalized patients nationwide. While Dank Vapes is not a licensed brand, it does have a logo. You can buy Dank Vapes T-shirts. Sales of Dank Vapes products can be easily spotted on Twitter or Instagram or Medium. Basically, it is a black market brand.The empty packaging can be ordered from Chinese internet sites. Black market vaping cartridge makers can buy the empty packages and then fill them with whatever they choose, according to the NY Post. There are quite a number of vape brands listed on the CDC website , with some of the brands cited by the CDC sold in states with legalized marijuana. Illicit dealers have been flooding the market with counterfeits of the legal brands, forcing some legitimate dealers to redesign their packaging, according to the Associated Press. “It’s not likely that a single brand is responsible for this outbreak,” said Brian King, a senior CDC official on the investigation. Other top brands on the CDC list include TKO (15 [ercent), Smart Cart (13 [ercent), and Rove (12 percent).The investigation was made even more difficult because of the type of products added to the vape liquid, such as vitamin E acetate used as a carrier oil, or toxic metals leached from the devices into the e-liquids.In addition to oils and metals, "there may be other contaminants that we don't know about yet because the products are so new," said Thomas Eissenberg, a co-director of the Center for the Study of Tobacco Products at Virginia Commonwealth University, reports NBC News. The CDC recommends that people do not use any e-cigarettes or vaping products that contain THC, especially those obtained from friends, family members or black market dealers. More about vape brands, CDC, EVALI, THCcontaining products, vitamin E acetate vape brands CDC EVALI THCcontaining produc... vitamin E acetate