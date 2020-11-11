Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageCDC investigating three E. coli outbreaks across multiple states

Listen | Print
By Karen Graham     45 mins ago in Health
Twelve individuals have been reported sick and five hospitalized in the latest outbreak of E. coli infections potentially linked to romaine lettuce, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced on Tuesday.
In the latest recall due to an outbreak of E. coli O157:H7 infections, Michigan-based Tanimura & Antle Inc. is voluntarily recalling its packaged single head romaine lettuce under the Tanimura & Antle brand, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in a bulletin released November 6, 2020.
The packages contain a single head of romaine under the Tanimura & Antle brand and are labeled with a packed on date of 10/15/2020 or 10/16/2020, and with the UPC number 0-27918-20314-9.
Out of an abundance of caution Tanimura & Antle Inc. is voluntarily recalling its packaged single h...
Out of an abundance of caution, Tanimura & Antle Inc. is voluntarily recalling its packaged single head romaine lettuce under the Tanimura & Antle brand.
FDA
Fox News is reporting that 3,396 cartons of potentially affected product were distributed nationwide to states including Alaska, Oregon, California, Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Indiana, Nebraska, Missouri, Tennessee, Wisconsin, New Mexico, South Carolina, Washington, North Carolina, Ohio, Virginia, Massachusetts, Puerto Rico, and Illinois.
The strain of E. coli found in the Michigan sample is a third distinct strain not genetically related to the strains causing two distinct multi-state outbreaks of Shiga-toxin producing E. coli O157:H7 (STEC) that FDA and CDC announced on October 28, 2020.
The CDC is reporting that a total of 12 people infected with the outbreak strain of E. coli have been reported from 6 states. Five of those infected have been hospitalized. There is not enough epidemiologic and traceback information available to determine if Tanimura & Antle romaine lettuce is the cause of the outbreak. The investigation is ongoing to determine if additional products may be contaminated with the outbreak strain of E. coli.
Last Illness Onset Date: October 14 2020 States with Cases: CA (2) IL (4) MI (2) OH (1) PA (2)...
Last Illness Onset Date: October 14, 2020 States with Cases: CA (2), IL (4), MI (2), OH (1), PA (2), VA (1).
FDA/CDC
Two additional Investigations
On October 28, the CDC, FDA, and public health and regulatory officials in several states opened an investigation into a multistate outbreak of E. coli O157:H7 infections. A specific food item has not yet been identified as the source of this outbreak.
As of October 28, illnesses have been reported in 12 states. Illnesses were first reported from August 17, 2020, to October 8, 2020. Ill people range in age from 5 to 81 years, with a median age of 21 years. Sixty-seven percent of ill people are female. Of 15 ill people with information available, 10 hospitalizations have been reported.
Also on October 28, the CDC, FDA, and Public health investigators in eight states began investigating an outbreak caused by E. coli O157:H7 that infected 21 people.
With these two cases under investigation, CDC is not advising that people avoid any particular food at this time. Investigators are still working to identify the food items that are making people sick.
More about E coli, foodborne pathogen, CDC, Fda, Romaine lettuce
 
Latest News
Top News
Philippines extends military pact with US
Sicily's fishermen brave weather, seas and threat of Libyan jail
Italy's trailblazing rapid tests fail to halt virus
Anger mounts in Armenia over Karabakh peace deal
Thousands flee as yet another typhoon menaces Philippines
France, Britain honour sacrifice of WWI soldiers
Mongolia reports first domestic coronavirus transmissions
Newly discovered primate in Myanmar 'already facing extinction'
Tsunami-hit Japanese nuclear reactor gets restart approval
Japan's Toshiba retreats from coal-fired power stations