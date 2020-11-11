In the latest recall due to an outbreak of E. coli O157:H7 infections,
Michigan-based Tanimura & Antle Inc. is voluntarily recalling its packaged single head romaine lettuce under the Tanimura & Antle brand, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in a bulletin released November 6, 2020.
The packages contain a single head of romaine under the Tanimura & Antle brand and are labeled with a packed on date of 10/15/2020 or 10/16/2020, and with the UPC number 0-27918-20314-9.
Out of an abundance of caution, Tanimura & Antle Inc. is voluntarily recalling its packaged single head romaine lettuce under the Tanimura & Antle brand.
is reporting that 3,396 cartons of potentially affected product were distributed nationwide to states including Alaska, Oregon, California, Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Indiana, Nebraska, Missouri, Tennessee, Wisconsin, New Mexico, South Carolina, Washington, North Carolina, Ohio, Virginia, Massachusetts, Puerto Rico, and Illinois.
The strain of E. coli found in the Michigan sample is a third distinct strain
not genetically related to the strains causing two distinct multi-state outbreaks of Shiga-toxin producing E. coli O157:H7 (STEC) that FDA and CDC announced on October 28, 2020.
that a total of 12 people infected with the outbreak strain of E. coli have been reported from 6 states. Five of those infected have been hospitalized. There is not enough epidemiologic and traceback information available to determine if Tanimura & Antle romaine lettuce is the cause of the outbreak. The investigation is ongoing to determine if additional products may be contaminated with the outbreak strain of E. coli.
On October 28,
Last Illness Onset Date: October 14, 2020
States with Cases: CA (2), IL (4), MI (2), OH (1), PA (2), VA (1).
the CDC, FDA, and public health and regulatory officials in several states opened an investigation into a multistate outbreak of E. coli O157:H7 infections. A specific food item has not yet been identified as the source of this outbreak.
As of October 28, illnesses have been reported in 12 states. Illnesses were first reported from August 17, 2020, to October 8, 2020. Ill people range in age from 5 to 81 years, with a median age of 21 years. Sixty-seven percent of ill people are female. Of 15 ill people with information available, 10 hospitalizations have been reported.
Also on October 28,
the CDC, FDA, and Public health investigators in eight states began investigating an outbreak caused by E. coli O157:H7 that infected 21 people.
With these two cases under investigation, CDC is not advising that people avoid any particular food at this time. Investigators are still working to identify the food items that are making people sick.