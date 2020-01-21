Email
article imageCDC confirms 1st U.S. case of coronavirus with help from Internet

By Karen Graham     55 mins ago in Health
The United States has its first confirmed case of a new virus that appeared in Wuhan, China, last month, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced Tuesday.
The patient is a resident of Snohomish County in Washington state and is a male in his 30s. The CDC said the man arrived in the U.S. on Jan. 15 after visiting Wuhan, China. However, he did not visit the seafood market where this virus is said to have originated.
The CDC said the man did not have any symptoms when he arrived back in the United States on January 15, but he had read about the coronavirus on the Internet. When he began having symptoms similar to those associated with the coronavirus, he reached out to his health care provider, reports NBC News.
The gentleman is currently in good condition and is hospitalized at Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett, Washington, "out of an abundance of caution," health officials said.
"We are grateful the patient is doing well," Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the CDC's National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, said Tuesday during a call with reporters. She added the risk of spreading the illness to others remains low.
Health officials are compiling a list of those people the man came into contact with on his return from China. CNN News is reporting the Wuhan virus can spread person to person, according to health officials, but not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza.
The CDEC announced it would release more information on the case later on Tuesday at a news conference. The agency will also start screening passengers flying directly or indirectly from Wuhan to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and Chicago O'Hare International Airport.
The CDC began screening passengers arriving from Wuhan, China at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, followed by Los Angeles International Airport and San Francisco International Airport on January 17.
