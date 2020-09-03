By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Health Sex in a pandemic can be complicated, Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's Chief Public Health Officer says, and it's best to skip kissing and perhaps wear a mask to prevent spreading Covid-19. Tam also advised those having sex with a partner who is at risk or someone from outside their household should be "skipping kissing and avoiding face-to-face contact or closeness (and) consider using a mask that covers the nose and mouth,> reports While Dr. Tam was addressing questions many Canadians might ask, her advice should be heeded by everyone, like limiting the consumption of alcohol or substances that might make a couple make unsafe decisions about sex. She also advises that both partners need to make sure they are aware of whether their partner is at a high risk of COVID-19, reports “Current evidence indicates there is a very low likelihood of contracting the novel coronavirus through semen or vaginal fluids,” she said. “However, even if the people involved do not have symptoms, sexual activity with new partners does increase your risk of getting or passing COVID-19 through close contact, like kissing.” “By taking these precautions and staying conscious of the risks we assume, Canadians can find ways to enjoy physical intimacy while safeguarding the progress we have all made containing COVID-19.” The statement also included the latest data on the COVID-19 pandemic in Canada. "There have been 129,425 cases of COVID-19 in Canada, including 9,132 deaths with 88.5% of people having now recovered. Labs across Canada tested an average of 46,000 people daily over the past week with 0.9% testing positive. An average of over 490 new cases have been reported daily during the most recent seven days." In a statement issued Wednesday, Dr. Tam said that while the lowest risk sexual activity during COVID-19 involves yourself alone, "if you choose to engage in an in-person sexual encounter with someone outside of your household or close contacts bubble, there are some steps you can take to reduce your risk."Tam also advised those having sex with a partner who is at risk or someone from outside their household should be "skipping kissing and avoiding face-to-face contact or closeness (and) consider using a mask that covers the nose and mouth,> reports France24. While Dr. Tam was addressing questions many Canadians might ask, her advice should be heeded by everyone, like limiting the consumption of alcohol or substances that might make a couple make unsafe decisions about sex. She also advises that both partners need to make sure they are aware of whether their partner is at a high risk of COVID-19, reports CTV News. “Current evidence indicates there is a very low likelihood of contracting the novel coronavirus through semen or vaginal fluids,” she said. “However, even if the people involved do not have symptoms, sexual activity with new partners does increase your risk of getting or passing COVID-19 through close contact, like kissing.”“By taking these precautions and staying conscious of the risks we assume, Canadians can find ways to enjoy physical intimacy while safeguarding the progress we have all made containing COVID-19.”The statement also included the latest data on the COVID-19 pandemic in Canada. "There have been 129,425 cases of COVID-19 in Canada, including 9,132 deaths with 88.5% of people having now recovered. Labs across Canada tested an average of 46,000 people daily over the past week with 0.9% testing positive. An average of over 490 new cases have been reported daily during the most recent seven days." More about coronavirus, Dating, Sexual intercourse, Canada's Chief Public Health Officer, wear a mask coronavirus Dating Sexual intercourse Canada s Chief Publi... wear a mask