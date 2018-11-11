By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Health Following a sharp increase in cannabis poisoning among young people, Canadian health professionals are calling for tighter controls to keep edible marijuana products away from minors. Marijuana edibles are not legal in Canada and probably won't become legal until sometime in 2019. The law, however, has done little to stop online retailers and physical stores from openly selling brownies and candies infused with cannabis throughout the country, according to Ontario and Toronto have seen almost 600 cases of marijuana poisoning in the last year for patients under the age of 20 - nearly double the number of cases in 2014. The two provinces also reported 24 children under the age of four years old taken to emergency rooms last year after eating edible cannabis candy, according to the The market for pot is in full bloom thanks to burgeoning industrial growing operations, marijuana edibles and a higher demand for equipment from those who want to grow -- or consume -- cannabis at home Josh Edelson, AFP/File "We've seen a spike for sure," says Margaret Thompson, director of the Ontario Poison Centre. “Will we see a huge increase as they did in some of the United States? I can’t say for sure.” Marijuana poisoning in the United States The Marijuana edibles at Green Essentials, Glenwood Springs, Colorado Flickr user Kent Kanouse In the state of Colorado, the rate of cannabis exposure in young children increased 150 percent from 2014 to 2016, with half of the exposures involving legal, recreational marijuana. It is pointed out that there are many places children might find marijuana edibles, including in the car, on the playground, at grandma’s house and especially when going Trick-or-Treating. Quite a number of children were sickened by marijuana-infused candy this year, in both the U.S. and in Canada. The problem with the marijuana edibles being sold in Canada or being made at home today is the inconsistency in the amount of THC, the psychoactive part of marijuana, in the edible, be it candy or brownies. Tainted gummie candies that tested positive for THC. Fox21 News More importantly, parents and older children need to understand that marijuana edibles contain more of the THC than in other forms of pot. Additionally, when compared to adults, children tend to experience more severe clinical effects from marijuana exposure. Effects can range from lethargy, difficulty concentrating and slurred speech to respiratory depression and even seizures. "We expect to see intentional poisonings among teens—and adults, for that matter—experimenting with edibles because they don't realize that absorption takes hours compared to minutes when smoking, and will likely ingest toxic amounts hoping for an effect," says Dixon. Dixon also points out there are no medications that can counteract the poisoning. "We provide largely supportive care at the hospital, which may include respiratory tubes or intravenous fluids while we wait for it to pass."