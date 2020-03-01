By By Karen Graham 25 mins ago in Health Toronto - Canada’s total number of coronavirus cases rose to at least 20 over the weekend as Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia added new cases. Ontario's chief medical officer of health, Dr. David Williams said in a statement on Saturday that Ontario's first three coronavirus cases have been resolved, with each of those patients having had two consecutive negative tests at least 24 hours apart. Of the three new cases announced on Saturday, one was a 34-year-old woman with a travel history to Iran. "Due to the low severity of symptoms and the condition of the patient, the patient was not admitted to hospital. The patient is in self-isolation, per protocols, where she remains," Williams said. A second woman who had also traveled to Iran tested positive Saturday and is in self-imposed isolation at home. The woman's husband also tested positive for the virus, although he had not traveled to Iran. He was tested for the virus, discharged and sent home. He has also been put in self-isolation, where he remains, per Dr. Williams said that while the province is carefully monitoring the coronavirus situation, "At this time the virus is not circulating locally. However, given the global circumstances, Ontario is actively working with city and health partners to plan for the potential of local spread." Global stock markets have plummeted this week as the coronavirus has spread around the world Kazuhiro NOGI, AFP Conferences and other gatherings canceled While the COVID-19 outbreak has hit global markets in the past week, it has forced many businesses to alter plans, including canceling conferences and non-essential travel. Shopify Inc. canceled the “in-person element” of a yearly conference to be held in Toronto on May 7., and Bank of Nova Scotia has suspended all non-essential business travel. Other businesses have forged ahead, despite the worries over the spread of the virus, according to The Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) also said it is forging ahead with its annual conference at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, which opens on Sunday and typically attracts more than 25,000 attendees from 130 countries. President Felix Lee said PDAC is keeping a close eye on the coronavirus situation on a "pretty much hourly basis," had been in contact with local health authorities about best practices and was co-ordinating with its venues, the convention center, and the local Fairmont Royal York hotel. Ontario, Canada's most populous province, reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total number of illnesses to 11. Aurora, Ontario-based Magna International Inc. went ahead and held its investor day on Thursday at the Shangri-La Hotel in Toronto, although they did ask attendees to not shake hands.The Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) also said it is forging ahead with its annual conference at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, which opens on Sunday and typically attracts more than 25,000 attendees from 130 countries.President Felix Lee said PDAC is keeping a close eye on the coronavirus situation on a "pretty much hourly basis," had been in contact with local health authorities about best practices and was co-ordinating with its venues, the convention center, and the local Fairmont Royal York hotel.