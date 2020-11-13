By By Karen Graham 2 hours ago in Health California has become the second state in the U.S. to top a million Covid cases, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The state reached the grim milestone just days after Texas reported a million cases. California, with a population of 40 million people is ranked 39th in the country in the number of coronavirus cases per 100,000 people. On Friday, the state recorded 1,004,116 confirmed cases and 18,135 deaths, with a positivity rate of 4.87 percent. COVID-19 has NOT gone away. Take the new case rates seriously. We cannot let our guard down.



Wear a mask, limit mixing with those you don't live with, and physically distance. #YourActionsSaveLives pic.twitter.com/k1d2GGOQ6F — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) November 12, 2020 The first coronavirus case in the U.S. January 2020 may seem like a long time ago, however, California, and the rest of the nation can now trace the first known case of a coronavirus death to Patricia Dowd, a 57-year-old manager for a Silicon Valley semiconductor company in California, who came down with flu-like symptoms in January and had to cancel plans to attend a funeral. Mrs. Dowd seemed to recover from her illness, yet according to the Los Angeles Times, within about a week, Dowd's daughter found her mother dead at her San Jose home. It was Feb. 6, and Dowd is believed to be the first person to die of COVID-19 on American soil. Not only is the first death from the virus linked to California, but in February, the first U.S. case of the coronavirus - not related to travel and the first infection spread within the community - also occurred in California. On March 19, Governor Gavin Newsom issued the nation's first statewide stay-at-home order, shuttering businesses and schools to try to prevent hospital overcrowding as the virus began to spread. Now that the nation is seeing another surge in coronavirus cases, California has removed Sacramento, San Diego, and Stanislaus counties from the state's "widespread" reopening tier, reports CNBC News. And in San Francisco, Mayor London Breed said the city would adjust its reopening due to "a significant and rapid increase in COVID-19 case rates in San Francisco, coupled with the current increase in cases and hospitalizations in California and across the United States." The United States has surpassed 10 million coronavirus cases, according to data from Johns Hopkins University's Coronavirus Research Center. On Friday, there were 10,560,771 confirmed cases of the virus and 242,477 deaths. The U.S. is reporting over 100,000 new cases for 10 straight days, with 153,496 cases reported on Thursday.