New technology can accurately provide a two-year breast cancer risk estimate that is truly personalized for each woman. This represents a significant step forwards with precision medicine and shift away from generic solutions. These factors come together in order to provide an estimate of a woman's two-year risk of developing breast cancer. By applying the technology, medics can draw an accurate assessment based on each individual patient who is presented for an examination. The personalized approach is more in-tune with each individual and this contrasts with a more generic approach to make diagnoses. With the Profound technology, this has recently been issued with CE Marking. The technology has been clinically proven to be more accurate in assessing short-term risk compared to traditional breast cancer risk models, which provide a 5-year or 10-year estimate. This shorter-term risk estimate provides clinicians with key information that can help them tailor patients' breast screening regimens and potentially identify cancers earlier. iCAD recently unveiled the technology, virtually, at the European Congress of Radiology (ECR) digital meeting, where new data will was presented to support ProFound AI, iCAD's deep-learning, artificial intelligence cancer detection software solution, which is available for 2D and 3D mammography. The new technology is referred to as ProFound AI™ Risk . This is described as the only commercially available clinical decision support tool, and its importance is contained within the fact that breast cancer is one of the most common cancers in women around the world . The platform brings together an assessment of different risk factors in order to help to improve breast cancer diagnosis. The factors assessed include age, breast density and subtle mammographic features. CE marking is a certification mark that indicates conformity with health, safety, and environmental protection standards for products sold within the European Economic Area (EEA). Studies have shown how the application of artificial intelligence for this form of cancer screening can improve the sensitivity, and specificity of the assessment. In addition, there is evidence that shows a reduction in recall rate as well as data reading times.