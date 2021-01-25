"The emergence of this variant raises concerns of a potential increase in transmissibility or propensity for SARS-CoV-2 re-infection of individuals," the CDC says on its website.
The CDC explains that the P.1 variant is a branch off the B.1.1.28 lineage that was first reported on January 6, 2021, by the National Institute of Infectious Diseases (NIID) in Japan in four travelers from Brazil, sampled during routine screening at Haneda airport outside Tokyo.
It's been the most commonly seen variant of the virus detected recently in a surge of cases seen in and around Manaus, the largest city in Brazil's Amazon region, according to CNN.
“This isn’t surprising. It’s a very difficult development, but at the same time not unexpected,” Michael T. Osterholm said in an interview. Osterholm is the director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota and an adviser to President Biden’s coronavirus response team, re[prts the Washington Post.
In a related development, Deutsche Welle
is reporting that a traveler who arrived in Frankfurt, Germany from Brazil three days ago, also had the Brazilian variant of the coronavirus, although the individual was asymptomatic, say health officials.
Germany’s Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases said the variant detected in Brazil is similar to the one from South Africa and that an "increased transmissibility is considered conceivable." The institute said it continues to closely monitor the variant in Germany.
The P.1 variant (a.k.a. 20J/501Y.V3)
Lineage B.1.1.248, also known as the Brazilian variant is just one of the variants of SARS-CoV-2. It has been named the P.1 lineage (or variant) and has 17 unique amino acid changes,
10 of which are found in its spike protein, including K417T, N501Y, and E484K.
