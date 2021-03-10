Brazil's Fiocruz on COVID-19 - 'Brazil is a threat to humanity'

By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Health Health systems in most of Brazil's largest cities are close to collapse because of Covid-19 cases, its leading health institute warns. "Brazil is a threat to humanity," Fiocruz epidemiologist Jesem Orellana says. The country has recorded more than 266,000 deaths and 11 million cases since the pandemic began, with Tuesday's deaths pushing the number to nearly 268,000. Brazil is number 2 in the world, behind the United States in the number of deaths, and third in the world with the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases. With the country facing its worst phase of the epidemic yet, last Thursday, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro told people to "stop whining," reports “Enough fussing and whining. How much longer will the crying go on?” Bolsonaro told a crowd at an event. “How much longer will you stay at home and close everything? No one can stand it anymore. We regret the deaths, again, but we need a solution.” "The fight against Covid-19 was lost in 2020 and there is not the slightest chance of reversing this tragic circumstance in the first half of 2021," Fiocruz's Jesem Orellana said, quoted by AFP. "The best we can do is hope for the miracle of mass vaccination or a radical change in the management of the pandemic. Impunity in management seems to be the rule." What is known about the Brazilian variant Data from the University of São Paulo, Imperial College London, and Oxford University suggest that the Brazilian variant, P1, could be two times more transmittable than the original version of the virus. More concerning is that studies also suggest the new variant could evade immunity built up by having had the original version of Covid. The chance of reinfection is put at between 25 and 60 percent. And the P1 variant, along with several others has become dominant strains in at least six of eight states studied by Fiocruz. "No one can stand it anymore." Denise Garrett of Sabin Vaccine Institute in Washington sees reason for fussing: "Brazil makes me extremely worried," she tells the There is a real fear that Brazil is becoming a breeding ground for new variants of the virus, unhindered by effective social distancing and fuelled by vaccine shortages. "The country that doesn’t control its outbreak is a risk for other countries in that it’s a breeding site for new variants," Garrett added. The figures coming out of Brazil are alarming. On Tuesday, the country recorded 1,972 deaths, a new daily record, according to the BBC. Denise Garrett of Sabin Vaccine Institute in Washington sees reason for fussing: "Brazil makes me extremely worried," she tells the Washington Post. There is a real fear that Brazil is becoming a breeding ground for new variants of the virus, unhindered by effective social distancing and fuelled by vaccine shortages. "The country that doesn't control its outbreak is a risk for other countries in that it's a breeding site for new variants," Garrett added.