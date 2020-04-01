Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Health Personal trainer Brad Feinberg chatted with Digital Journal about AI Wellness, which he launched with Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons (whom he trains). "Being in fitness and wellness, I always discovered the important aspects that we need to focus on to be healthy and to change our bodies," he said. Feinberg continued, "Whenever I worked with clients, I would always have them take certain supplements that we know are effective. When I started working with Dan Reynolds, that really became more apparent to me when he took me on tour with him. I got to see the world, which was an amazing opportunity, but I always have the perspective of health and wellness. I am seeing all these different cultures, but as a whole, the health of the world isn't as great as it could be. When I was with Dan on tour, he would have three suitcases of supplements. It was a necessary evil because no matter how perfect your diet or meal is, there are always going to be things missing." "Also, the nutrient density of our foods is not liked it used to be. Spinach today is not like how it was 10 to 15 years ago, due to the overfarming. It is almost a necessity to have supplementation in our meal plans. We decided to create something specifically for Dan. With the formula that we came up with, it was as perfect as it could be. The whole reason behind it was to give him the top quality of ingredients and support to have him perform better," he said. "Once we worked with a third party on the manufacturing side, we created the ultimate formula for each product that we have. We got our samples and they just worked, and they were great. Dan has been using them every day since then, and they were perfect for him," he said. Speaking of the Imagine Dragons frontman, he praised him for his willpower and focus. "Whenever Dan says he is going to do something, he is unbelievably committed," he said. "Dan absolutely wants to change the world. Dan really speaks from his heart and his soul, and it is truly inspiring to hear and see some of the things that he is doing." Following For Reynolds, AI Wellness has been a life-changing experience. He went through a variety of diets and workout regimens until he met Brad Feinberg, who was responsible for building a custom-made program for him that completely changed his body and life. Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons Eliot Lee Hazel On being a personal trainer in the digital age, he said, "It's different. It has its own challenges because when I look at personal training and coaching, there is a very intimate aspect of that. We are teaching people how to move. Exercise is learning the mastery of movement. If we don't move properly we can get injured or have chronic issues. All of these can be prevented with proper movement." Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, "Growing to be the best in the world." "I am growing and very goal-driven," he admitted. Feinberg defined the word success as follows: "knowing I made a difference, and that occur in the smallest level (as a conversation with someone) or a super large scale such as changing the world." "Making an impact and a difference for someone," he expp To learn more about AI Wellness, check out their official website and their Facebook page. "Al Wellness is designed to provide the top quality ingredients and supports to support better in life," he reiterated. "The idea of AI Wellness started two or three years ago. I have been in the fitness industry for over 12 years since it has been a passion of mine since I was a little kid. At the age of five, I was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes and that really catapulted me in taking care of myself," he said. 