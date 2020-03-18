By By Tim Sandle 32 mins ago in Health While the U.S. has responded at a federal level to the coronavirus pandemic (albeit slower than many other countries), at state level the response has varied considerably, as new data indicates. READ MORE: Coronavirus Covid-19 spread ‘underestimated’ The top ten most proactive and best prepared states for the coronavirus pandemic were found to be: 1. Rhode Island 2. Connecticut 3. Maryland 4. New York 5. Washington 6. Massachusetts 7. New Jersey 8. Minnesota 9. Vermont 10. District of Columbia In terms of the least prepared states for the coronavirus issue, Wyoming comes out as the state with the lowest rating. Also make up the bottom set are Mississippi, Texas, Nevada, or Oklahoma. The video below indicates how the metrics were compiled: Within the data there are some interesting variations. In terms of spend per capita, WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez looks at why Rhode Island comes out at the top. Much of this comes down to healthcare policies enacted in the longer-term. Here Gonzalez says, in a message sent to Digital Journal: "Aggressiveness in combating the coronavirus is not all about recent actions, though. A lot of it is years in the making. For example, Rhode Island has the infrastructure to handle this type of pandemic in large part because of its relatively high funding for public health programs and its high number of healthcare facilities." In terms of why Wyoming is at the bottom of the list, this is due to a ow number of tests being performed and because many leisure activities and restaurants remaining open. The coronavirus situation and the responses continue to change and any analysis is only a snapshot. However, such data provides a fascinating insight into how different administrations respond to a major healthcare issue. The data relating to the variable responses from different U.S. states has been compiled by the personal finance website WalletHub, based on a review of varying metrics. While most areas have close down bars and restaurants, other measures are not being consistently applied in terms of responding to the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic For the analysis , WalletHub examined the 50 states together with the District of Columbia against 35 telling metrics. The types of data examined includes the number of incidences COVID-19 per capita together with the different types of state legislation being put in place to tackle the pandemic, especially for the uninsured population. In addition, the data looks at the proportion of the workforce whop work in the most impacted industries.In terms of the least prepared states for the coronavirus issue, Wyoming comes out as the state with the lowest rating. Also make up the bottom set are Mississippi, Texas, Nevada, or Oklahoma.The video below indicates how the metrics were compiled:Within the data there are some interesting variations. In terms of spend per capita, WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez looks at why Rhode Island comes out at the top. Much of this comes down to healthcare policies enacted in the longer-term. Here Gonzalez says, in a message sent to Digital Journal: "Aggressiveness in combating the coronavirus is not all about recent actions, though. A lot of it is years in the making. For example, Rhode Island has the infrastructure to handle this type of pandemic in large part because of its relatively high funding for public health programs and its high number of healthcare facilities."In terms of why Wyoming is at the bottom of the list, this is due to a ow number of tests being performed and because many leisure activities and restaurants remaining open.The coronavirus situation and the responses continue to change and any analysis is only a snapshot. However, such data provides a fascinating insight into how different administrations respond to a major healthcare issue. More about coronavirus, Pandemic, USA, Healthcare, Covid19 More news from coronavirus Pandemic USA Healthcare Covid19