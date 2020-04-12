By By Karen Graham 16 mins ago in Health Blood tests for the coronavirus could play a key role in deciding whether millions of Americans can safely return to work and school. However, with almost no FDA oversight - a“Wild West” of unregulated tests has been created, causing confusion. It is hoped that these tests will ease public restrictions by identifying people who have previously had the virus and have developed some immunity to it, according to the The blood tests are different than the current tests being used that rely on a nasal swab. The blood tests look for blood proteins called antibodies. These antibodies are produced days or sometimes weeks after a person has fought off the infection. Similar antibody tests are used for HIV, hepatitis, Lyme disease, lupus, and many other diseases. Due to the relative simplicity of the technology, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has decided to waive an initial review of the tests as part of its emergency response to the coronavirus outbreak. This move raises some key questions: How accurate are the tests? And how much protection is needed and how long will that protection last? Istanbul, Turkey's largest city of some 15 million people, has emerged as the country's epicentre of the coronavirus Ozan KOSE, AFP Many of these serological tests have been approved for research use only, which means they are not cleared for use as a public health diagnostic tool or for at-home diagnosis. The federal government said Friday it has started testing 10,000 volunteers. With the FDA waiving initial review, "It really has created a mess that's going to take a while to clean up," said Eric Blank of the Association for Public Health Laboratories. "In the meantime, you've got a lot of companies marketing a lot of stuff and nobody has any idea of how good it is." Added to Blank's worries, it seems both legitimate companies and fraudulent operators appear to be selling the CIVID-19 kits. Distinguishing between the two can be a challenge. This very thing happened in Laredo, Texas this month. City officials had ordered 2,500 kits - what they were told were "FDA-approved COVID-19 rapid tests," from a local clinic. But when they checked the test's accuracy, it fell well below the range promised, the city said in a statement. They were probably frauds. This incident brings up another issue - FDA approval. Companies are supposed to state that their tests have During an interview Sunday on Just so everyone knows, the FDA has only authorized Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security The FDA also has published a The government's hope is that the tests will help in getting America back to work, although the White House has tried to temper expectations for the tests, while still promising that millions will soon be available. The bottom line: Do not purchase any COVID-19 blood test kits on the Internet. “If you see them on the internet, do not buy them until we can give you a test that’s reliable for all Americans,” said Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force, at a recent briefing. According to U.S. government regulators, in the past few weeks, over 70 companies have signed up to sell so-called antibody tests. But when they checked the test’s accuracy, it fell well below the range promised, the city said in a statement. They were probably frauds.This incident brings up another issue - FDA approval. Companies are supposed to state that their tests have not been FDA-approved and cannot rule out whether someone is currently infected. FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said in a statement that the agency will “take appropriate action” against companies making false claims or selling inaccurate tests.During an interview Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Hahn expressed “concern” that tests being sold “may not be as accurate as we’d like them to be. What we don’t want are wildly inaccurate tests,” he said. “That’s going to be much worse, having wildly inaccurate tests than having no test.”Just so everyone knows, the FDA has only authorized one COVID-19 antibody test from North Carolina diagnostics company Cellex. The agency used its emergency powers, meaning a formal review is still needed.The FDA also has published a Fact Sheet for Cellex that cautions that it is technically “not yet approved or cleared” by the FDA. Its emergency approval will remain in effect, the FDA said, for the duration of the pandemic. The agency has not yet approved any COVID-19 home test. The blood tests have to processed by a lab.The government's hope is that the tests will help in getting America back to work, although the White House has tried to temper expectations for the tests, while still promising that millions will soon be available.The bottom line: Do not purchase any COVID-19 blood test kits on the Internet. “If you see them on the internet, do not buy them until we can give you a test that’s reliable for all Americans,” said Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force, at a recent briefing. 