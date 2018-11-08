Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageBayer applies artificial intelligence to medical cases

Listen | Print
By Tim Sandle     2 hours ago in Health
Major pharmaceutical firm Bayer is exploring how artificial intelligence can be used to assess case reports relating to adverse drug events in relation to its medicines.
Adverse drug reactions or adverse drug events refer to unwanted or harmful reactions experienced following the administration of a medicine or combination of medicines under normal conditions of use. A clinician or patient then suspects the reaction, such as rash or a headache, to be linked to the drug. The event is reported back to the manufacturer of the medicine for investigation and be subject to scrutiny by a regulatory agency, such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
The practice of monitoring the effects of medical drugs after they have been licensed for use, especially in order to identify and evaluate previously unreported adverse reactions is referred to as pharmacovigilance, and monitoring is an activity incumbent upon drug manufacturers. The process is also designed to support public health programs by providing reliable, balanced information for the effective assessment of the risk-benefit profile of medicines.
To make this task easier, German pharmaceutical firm Bayer is experimenting with artificial intelligence. According to the website PharmaPhorum, Bayer has linked up with professional services firm Genpact for the development and has embarked upon a multi-year agreement for Pharmacovigilance Artificial Intelligence products.
Commenting on the partnership, Michael Levy, who acts as the global head of pharmacovigilance for pharmaceuticals and consumer health at Bayer, stated: “With Genpact, we have found a partner whose innovative capabilities in the area of applying advanced AI and machine learning technologies to pharmacovigilance provide us with an opportunity to further increase the efficiency of our pharmacovigilance operating model and case processing, while maintaining our high quality and compliance standards.”
More about Artificial intelligence, Bayer, Drugs, Medicine
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Only two major oil companies disclose their carbon emission plans
Camp Fire in Northern California is already visible from space
Canada has a legal pot problem — there's not enough weed
Kurds near Turkey border dread fresh offensive
Homeless tax in San Francisco could end up backfiring
Trump's attorney general switch sparks Russia probe fury
Spoof ads celebrating Russia's Brexit 'role' pop up in London
Review: Kane Brown terrific at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden Special
Dating apps use artificial intelligence to help search for love
Tesla names new chair as Elon Musk steps down