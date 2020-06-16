Arizona becomes nation's new 'hot spot' for coronavirus

By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Health Arizona has become the nation's new coronavirus hot spot, with more than 4,400 new cases reported from Friday through Sunday. Twenty-five states and Puerto Rico have seen infections increase by at least 10 percent in the past two weeks. "It's spreading like wildfire," Rep. Greg Stanton, an Arizona Democrat, said on social media Sunday, "Arizona is the new national hotspot for COVID-19 with more than 4,400 new cases in just the last 72 hours. Per capita, Arizona's infection rate is now more than three times higher than New York state." Rep. Greg Stanton By Sunday, Arizona's infection rate reached 60.5 per 100,000 people, compared with New York's 12.5 per 100,000, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The Grand Canyon State had more than 37,500 cases as of Sunday, reports Dr. Gerard is "absolutely convinced" that there has been a marked increase in coronavirus cases over the past several weeks, pointing out that Governor Doug Ducey downplayed the recent increases in coronavirus cases at a news conference on Thursday. Governor Ducey's stay-at-home order expired just over a month ago. Ducey is not requiring that people wear masks when out and about. This means that In malls, bars, eateries, and other crowded public places, most patrons aren't wearing masks. Dr. Joe Gerald, an associate professor with the University of Arizona’s Zuckerman College of Public Health is concerned with the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state since the end of May, according to Tucson.com. “When we look forward to the next several weeks, I don’t see anything but continued increasing case counts.""It's spreading like wildfire," Rep. Greg Stanton, an Arizona Democrat, said on social media Sunday, "Arizona is the new national hotspot for COVID-19 with more than 4,400 new cases in just the last 72 hours. Per capita, Arizona's infection rate is now more than three times higher than New York state."By Sunday, Arizona's infection rate reached 60.5 per 100,000 people, compared with New York's 12.5 per 100,000, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The Grand Canyon State had more than 37,500 cases as of Sunday, reports Business Insider. Dr. Gerard is "absolutely convinced" that there has been a marked increase in coronavirus cases over the past several weeks, pointing out that Governor Doug Ducey downplayed the recent increases in coronavirus cases at a news conference on Thursday. Per AZCentral, Ducey focused on hospital capacity — saying that although positive COVID-19 cases have been increasing, Arizona's hospitals are prepared to handle more patients - adding that concern about hospitals was "misinformation" and that Arizona hospitals are doing fine.Governor Ducey's stay-at-home order expired just over a month ago. Ducey is not requiring that people wear masks when out and about. This means that In malls, bars, eateries, and other crowded public places, most patrons aren't wearing masks. Not everyone agrees with the governor for not having an order for facemasks, though. "I wear it for my safety and for the other person's safety," one 93-year-old resident said. "Let's cooperate. I've lived too long." Vox.com is reporting that the outcome for early reopening in many states is "totally predictable." This is especially true of the Carolinas, Texas, and Florida. "We managed to disrupt our economy [and] skyrocket unemployment, and we didn't control the damn virus," a Columbia University infectious disease expert says. More about coronavirus, Arizona, hot spot, 300 increase, stayathome order coronavirus Arizona hot spot 300 increase stayathome order