Amazon has expanded its array of unique healthcare products, in its bid to expand in the healthcare sector, by offering exclusive diabetes and hypertension devices.

The new medical devices from Amazon are designed to assist people manage their diabetes or problems with hypertension at home. The devices are under the Amazon band Choice and they have been built by Arcadia Group. Among the range are blood glucose monitors, blood pressure monitors and test strips. The devices will only be sold via Amazon's ecommerce site.

The devices are available alongside accompanying apps. The apps have the ability to track a patient's measurements and data. The devices on sale will have different functionality, based on consumer preference (and how much a consumer is willing to pay). There will be conventional models and devices that come enabled with Bluetooth connectivity features. Both are designed to assist those who need to undertake daily monitoring or their condition and who need to assess progress tracking over time.

Speaking with the website PharmaPhorum, Bob Guest, who is the CEO of Arcadia Group, stated: "The Choice brand is all about accessible wellness. Consumers no longer need to drive to a store to stand in-line and purchase their medical devices and supplies."

He adds: "Now, in the privacy of their home, consumers can review, compare and purchase the products of their choice. No insurance is required. Therefore, customers have the freedom of choice. They will no longer be told by their insurance company what brand they can buy. Choice is freedom."

In terms of future state, Choice aims to incorporate voice-driven measurement assessment plus the delivery of individual wellness recommendations via Amazon's Echo home speaker devices.

What's interesting with the Choice development is the signal it sends. This deal positions the Amazon to now provide its own product line of medical supplies over its online shopping platform.

This further development with Amazon and healthcare follows Amazon's recent purchase of PillPack for $1 billion. This is expected to lead to Amazon having the facility to deliver medicines to the doors of patients, presenting a disruptive challenge to the traditional pharmacy market. PillPack packages, organizes and delivers drugs. It sends consumers packages with the specific number of medications they're supposed to take at specific times.