In July, the World Health Organization (WHO) came under fire after 239 scientists from 32 countries wrote WHO issued an updated scientific brief on #COVID19 transmission, which provides information on how, when and in which settings the virus spreads between people: https://t.co/WHHe4vuyF8 — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) July 9, 2020 The WHO and CDC revise their guidelines Just a few days later, The revised WHO guidelines also note that "transmission may also occur indirectly through touching surfaces in the immediate environment or objects contaminated with virus from an infected person (e.g. stethoscope or thermometer), followed by touching the mouth, nose, or eyes." The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) again updated its guidelines on Monday to say COVID-19 can sometimes be spread by airborne transmission, after mistakenly posting and later removing a draft version of guidelines. The CDC and WHO join a growing list of countries, like Germany and Italy, that now acknowledge the transmission of the virus through aitborne particles, or aerosols. A good visualisation of how your breath travels in air just through normal vocal activities. If you’re socialising with friends around a table in a pub you will all be breathing each other’s exhaled breath. And if one of them has covid..... https://t.co/UazyMccLNZ — Prof Cath Noakes 😷 (@CathNoakes) October 9, 2020 "I was happy and relieved, because now they're acknowledging the best available science that we have," said Linsey Marr, an expert in the transmission of viruses by aerosol at Virginia Tech. "You're not going to be able to bend the curve unless you pay attention to this transmission route." It is important to remember that this particular virus is totally new to humankind, so everything we learn as time goes on is necessary to maintaining our health.In July, the World Health Organization (WHO) came under fire after 239 scientists from 32 countries wrote an open letter calling on the United Nations agency to update its guidelines to include that the coronavirus can be transmitted by airborne particles.Just a few days later, WHO updated its guidelines to include an acknowledgement that small airborne droplets, known as aerosols, can lead to outbreaks of COVID-19 in places like choir practices, restaurants and fitness classes.The revised WHO guidelines also note that "transmission may also occur indirectly through touching surfaces in the immediate environment or objects contaminated with virus from an infected person (e.g. stethoscope or thermometer), followed by touching the mouth, nose, or eyes."The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) again updated its guidelines on Monday to say COVID-19 can sometimes be spread by airborne transmission, after mistakenly posting and later removing a draft version of guidelines. The CDC and WHO join a growing list of countries, like Germany and Italy, that now acknowledge the transmission of the virus through aitborne particles, or aerosols."I was happy and relieved, because now they're acknowledging the best available science that we have," said Linsey Marr, an expert in the transmission of viruses by aerosol at Virginia Tech. "You're not going to be able to bend the curve unless you pay attention to this transmission route."The Public Health Agency of Canada's (PHAC) guidelines make no mention of aerosol transmission and instead say the virus spreads only through breathing in respiratory droplets, touching contaminated surfaces and common greetings like handshakes and hugs. PHAC told CBC News it is not updating its guidance on airborne transmission — even though it admits aerosol spread has happened. "Aerosol transmission of COVID-19 in ventilated and unventilated environments continues to be studied," a statement from the federal agency stated. 