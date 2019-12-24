By By Tim Sandle 1 hour ago in Health Air Doctor has announced it will make available telemedicine services to all travelers, aimed at improving insurer care, and reducing costs by up to 75 percent. In 2018 it is estimated that close to By providing Telemedicine service to all global travelers, Air Doctor enables anyone to connect with a doctor who understands their language and culture. This also has the advantage of delivering personalized care and at a lower cost compared with costly local hospital Emergency Room. With the speed and convenience factor, Air Doctor is working together with a reputable provider to provide 24/7 telemedicine services. “After reviewing our data, we found that 30% of patients closed their claim after a short consultation with an in-office doctor. By bringing this experience online, we are able to further reduce claim costs in a controlled manner for that 30%,” said Jenny Cohen Derfler, CEO of Air Doctor tells Digital Journal. Cohen Derfler adds: “If the telemedicine physician suggests going to a specialist, the patient will be able to quickly find someone in their locality, all within Air Doctor’s intuitive mobile application.” The initial service will roll out in English with Spanish following shortly after and, German, French, and Hebrew after that. Air Doctor has set out to a reimagine traveler health insurance byreducing claim costs for insurers by 14 percent and helping them create 20% additional revenue. The company has said it will soon release a new offering that will allow travelers to virtually meet with physicians who can speak with them in their native language. This is through providing the service directly to travelers or by partnering with insurance providers.In 2018 it is estimated that close to 710 million travelers visited European destinations . For many people navigating a foreign healthcare system is frustrating and confusing. The situation becomes worse for those individuals who see their illness worsen while away and with symptoms continuing until they can return to their country of origin and see a local doctor.By providing Telemedicine service to all global travelers, Air Doctor enables anyone to connect with a doctor who understands their language and culture. This also has the advantage of delivering personalized care and at a lower cost compared with costly local hospital Emergency Room.With the speed and convenience factor, Air Doctor estimates that 30 percent of their visitors find a video call sufficient for their needs, even being able to receive a local prescription from their telemedicine doctor.Air Doctor is working together with a reputable provider to provide 24/7 telemedicine services. “After reviewing our data, we found that 30% of patients closed their claim after a short consultation with an in-office doctor. By bringing this experience online, we are able to further reduce claim costs in a controlled manner for that 30%,” said Jenny Cohen Derfler, CEO of Air Doctor tells Digital Journal.Cohen Derfler adds: “If the telemedicine physician suggests going to a specialist, the patient will be able to quickly find someone in their locality, all within Air Doctor’s intuitive mobile application.”The initial service will roll out in English with Spanish following shortly after and, German, French, and Hebrew after that. More about telemedicine, TeleHealth, Medical, Healthcare More news from telemedicine TeleHealth Medical Healthcare