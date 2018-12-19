By By Tim Sandle 2 hours ago in Health A new venture called the Open aiForward program has called upon medical researchers to ‘power up’ and advance research into new medicines and diseases using artificial intelligence for no additional cost. The aiForward program allows free of charge access for participants to a sophisticated artificial intelligence platform. To add to this, there is a support group of experts to assist. The focus is on the implementation of artificial intelligence in microscopic image analysis. As The new artificial intelligence platform is part of this expanding field. The aiForward program allows researchers to develop a purpose-built image analysis algorithm designed for specific research interests. According to Kaisa Helminen, who is the CEO of Fimmic, in a statement sent to Digital Journal: “The aiForward program is all about putting AI into the hands of medical researchers and pathologists. It is about moving AI forward, from vision to practice, and facilitating new discoveries in medical sciences.” This extends to research projects focused on microscopic analysis of pathological or histological sample images. Such investigations assist medical areas like cancer, neurology, infectious diseases or lifestyle diseases. The artificial intelligence will assist with the automation of tasks and allow for image data to be sorted and reviewed relatively speedily. To participate, researchers need to apply and their applications will be reviewed by an independent Advisory Team. Those selected will be granted free of charge access to Fimmic’s cloud-based, self-service AI tool, Aiforia® Create, to allow the researchers to progress the development of purpose-built algorithms. The program will also enable a community of researchers to be created where ideas and research can be shared. The new platform comes from the medical artificial intelligence firm Fimmic. The technology group have launched a platform called aiForward . This is an open, global program designed for medical researchers and related fields, like pathology, who are willing to experiment with artificial intelligence in order to advance their research.The aiForward program allows free of charge access for participants to a sophisticated artificial intelligence platform. To add to this, there is a support group of experts to assist. The focus is on the implementation of artificial intelligence in microscopic image analysis.As Digital Journal has earlier reported , the digital transformation of pathology is gaining momentum worldwide. This has been noted across health and pharmaceutical sectors; together with education establishments and contract research organizations. For example, one report puts the worldwide market for digital pathology solutions at $5.7 billion The new artificial intelligence platform is part of this expanding field. The aiForward program allows researchers to develop a purpose-built image analysis algorithm designed for specific research interests.According to Kaisa Helminen, who is the CEO of Fimmic, in a statement sent to Digital Journal: “The aiForward program is all about putting AI into the hands of medical researchers and pathologists. It is about moving AI forward, from vision to practice, and facilitating new discoveries in medical sciences.”This extends to research projects focused on microscopic analysis of pathological or histological sample images. Such investigations assist medical areas like cancer, neurology, infectious diseases or lifestyle diseases. The artificial intelligence will assist with the automation of tasks and allow for image data to be sorted and reviewed relatively speedily.To participate, researchers need to apply and their applications will be reviewed by an independent Advisory Team. Those selected will be granted free of charge access to Fimmic’s cloud-based, self-service AI tool, Aiforia® Create, to allow the researchers to progress the development of purpose-built algorithms. Aiforia Cloud is already used by more than 6,000 pathologists, researchers and pharmaceutical R&D teams to manage and share digital slide collections.The program will also enable a community of researchers to be created where ideas and research can be shared. More about Artificial intelligence, Medical, Cancer, machine learning, aiForward More news from Artificial intellige... Medical Cancer machine learning aiForward