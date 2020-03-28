A look behind El Salvador's quick response to COVID-19 threat

By By Karen Graham 7 hours ago in Health Earlier this month, as Latin American leaders looked the other way when it came to COVID-19, El Salvador put itself on the right side of history, taking action before it had registered a single case. When the On March 21, In Guatemala, President Alejandro Giammattei ordered an eight-day curfew that began on Sunday. “If we look at the growth curve of the disease we are entering the most dangerous weeks,” Giammattei said from a warehouse complex that has been turned into a temporary hospital to care for infected patients. This is what i call an excellent president, @nayibbukele stops all bills, loans and all credit payments for 3 months in El salvador giving families $300 who will be affected by covid19. Leading by example and caring for his people.#Bukelehttps://t.co/x68LRAzjAV — G 😉 🇦🇺 🇸🇻 (@Gabby_0z) March 25, 2020 “It has not been easy to make decisions, it has not been easy to feel the responsibility of 18 million (people) on my back. From tomorrow a curfew will go into effect in our country for eight days from four in the afternoon until four in the morning of the next day,” he said. A good response or an iron hand" While taking what the world considers a very responsible position in combating the viral menace, there is still an undercurrent of unease being voiced by many due to the restrictions on freedom of movement and assembly - and they are cause for concern. Latin America is a region of the world that is very familiar with authoritarian governments that have freely clamped down on personal freedoms and human rights. And while President Nayib Bukele won office as an anti-corruption outsider, he’s sown Back in February, long before COVID-19 had gripped the headlines worldwide, the young leader entered the Legislative Assembly along with dozens of armed soldiers and police officers dressed for battle, demanding the approval of a loan to carry out crime-fighting initiatives. Data as of March 26, 2020. Americas Society / Council of the Americas El Salvador's recent past is still fresh in the minds of its citizens - a brutal 12-year civil war and years of autocratic leadership. And Bukele's stunt triggered that past and left the nation confused and fearful - setting the stage for a more skeptical El Salvador when he announced action against the coronavirus. Fear can be a useful tool and President Bukele seems to be taking full advantage of this tool in his tweets to the public. Yes, like President Trump in the U.S., he is an avid Twitter user. The president called out legislators earlier this week for trying to block measures he believes are necessary to fend off COVID-19. “DON’T KILL OUR PEOPLE, I BEG YOU” he wrote in all caps. He’s also threatened citizens that if they violate the country’s quarantine, they’ll be taken to “containment centers” for 30 days. El Salvador construye hospital para tratar a pacientes con covid-19



