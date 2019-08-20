Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Food New York - This journalist was afforded the privilege to dine at Trattoria Dell'Arte in the heart of New York City, and it is a fine example of the Tuscan cuisine. Little Gem Caesar Salad at Trattoria Dell'Arte Markos Papadatos Pasta lovers are in for a treat with their "Lobster Spaghetti Carbonara," which consists of guanciale bacon, pecorino cheese, and egg, as well as their specialty dish, Dell'Arte's "101 Layer Lasagna Bolognese." Lobster Spaghetti Carbonara at Trattoria Dell'Arte Markos Papadatos Dell'Arte's 101 Layer Lasagna Bolognese Markos Papadatos For desserts, and especially fans of chocolate, patrons ought to try either their scrumptious "Chocolate Mousse" or their "Tartufo" as they are both quite elegant and delectable. Tartufo at Trattoria Dell'Arte Markos Papadatos Chocolate Mousse at Trattoria Dell'Arte Markos Papadatos In addition, for patrons over the age of 21, a glass or two of wine (from their wide selection) would be the perfect accompaniment to their meals. The Verdict Overall, Trattoria Dell'Arte is a gem in New York City. For anybody visiting Manhattan, Trattoria Dell'Arte is a must, especially for fans of the Italian cuisine. There is something new to try at every visit due to its elaborate menu listings. It has a warm and cozy atmosphere, coupled by neat Italian artwork on the walls, which adds to its appeal. Trattoria Dell'Arte garners an A rating. To learn more about Trattoria Dell'Arte, check out its For starters for dinner, one could never go wrong with their "Little Gem Caesar Salad," which is accompanied by parmesan frico. Equally exceptional is their "Margherita" pizza, which is comprised of burrata mozzarella, Pomodoro and basil, which is baked to perfection.Pasta lovers are in for a treat with their "Lobster Spaghetti Carbonara," which consists of guanciale bacon, pecorino cheese, and egg, as well as their specialty dish, Dell'Arte's "101 Layer Lasagna Bolognese."For desserts, and especially fans of chocolate, patrons ought to try either their scrumptious "Chocolate Mousse" or their "Tartufo" as they are both quite elegant and delectable.In addition, for patrons over the age of 21, a glass or two of wine (from their wide selection) would be the perfect accompaniment to their meals.Overall, Trattoria Dell'Arte is a gem in New York City. For anybody visiting Manhattan, Trattoria Dell'Arte is a must, especially for fans of the Italian cuisine. There is something new to try at every visit due to its elaborate menu listings. It has a warm and cozy atmosphere, coupled by neat Italian artwork on the walls, which adds to its appeal. Trattoria Dell'Arte garners an A rating.To learn more about Trattoria Dell'Arte, check out its official website and its Facebook page More about Trattoria Dell'Arte, Restaurant, NYC, tuscan, Italian Trattoria Dell Arte Restaurant NYC tuscan Italian