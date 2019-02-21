Stephen Rosenbluth
and Gregory Guidone serve as its executive chefs. From an artistic and creative standpoint, it has stunning chandeliers, colorful murals, and Mardi Gras beads as decor. It instantly transports the patron to an eatery in downtown Louisiana.
For starters, a great selection would be to try out the restaurant's seasoned chicken Creole Gumbo, which was quite exquisite. Each meal is accompanied by bread that is served fresh and warm.
Seasoned Chicken Creole Gumbo
They have a wide selection of Po' boy sandwiches (including shrimp, oysters, blackened chicken and roast beef), and they are savory and filling. Their Po'boy sandwiches are served with pickles, lettuce, tomato, Blue Plate Mayonnaise, ketchup, Mirliton Apple Slaw, and seasoned Cajun fries or sweet potato fries (for two dollars extra).
Roast Beef Po'boy sandwich at Top Hat
In addition, their alligator ribs were tender, coupled with a unique flavor, and their presentation was top-notch.
Alligator Ribs at Top Hat
For dessert, one could never go wrong with Top Hat's pecan pie, which is served with whipped cream on the side.
"Top Hat was absolutely delicious," Jillian Onorato said, esteemed schoolteacher and patron. "It made me feel like I was sitting in the French Quarter enjoying an incredible meal in New Orleans. I highly recommend this restaurant to anybody who enjoys authentic Cajun and Creole cuisine," she added.
The Verdict
Overall, Top Hat Oyster Bar and French Quarter Kitchen is an excellent restaurant situated in the heart of Bellmore. There is something different to try at every visit due to its elaborate menu listings
. It truly captures the essence of high-quality Cajun and Creole cooking.
The waiters, owners, and bartenders at Top Hat are highly professional individuals and they are very attentive to their patrons' needs, thus making everybody feel at home. They also offer a "Happy Hour Menu
" and gluten-free dishes, which are an added bonus. It deserves to be recognized in next year's "Best of Long Island" competition, and it deserves to be a contender for "Best Restaurant on Long Island." Its food and service are too good to be ignored. Top Hat garners five out of five stars.
For more information on Top Hat Oyster Bar and French Quarter Kitchen, check out its official website
and its Facebook page
.