article imageReview: Tavern on The Green is a gem in New York's Central Park Special

By Markos Papadatos     35 mins ago in Food
New York - This journalist and food critic was afforded the distinct privilege to review the "Summer Solstice Tasting Menu" at the iconic Tavern on The Green in New York City, which was elegantly prepared by Executive Chef Bill Peet.
Their Chilled Watermelon Salad, comprised of red and yellow watermelon, crumbled Feta cheese, upland cress, and Golden Balsamic reduction was the quintessential dish to introduce this elaborate and neat summer menu. It was followed by Grilled Diver Scallop, which was accompanied with papaya and mango salsa.
Their Pan Roasted Fillet of Striped Bass was solid, and their Baked Honey Mustard Duck Breast with roasted figs and red wild rice pilaf was sheer perfection.
Creamy Key Lime Custard at Tavern on The Green in New York
Creamy Key Lime Custard at Tavern on The Green in New York
Amanda Picotte
For dessert, their Key Lime Custard (with blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries) was creamy and savory, and their Strawberry Shortcake with their very own whipped cream was quite a delight that left the patron yearning for more.
Strawberry Shortcake at Tavern on The Green in New York
Strawberry Shortcake at Tavern on The Green in New York
Amanda Picotte
Equally impressive were the gifted chef's seasonal cocktails such as the Watermelon Guava Margarita, the Strawberry Tarragon Whiskey Smash, and a trio of fresh fruit Sangrias.
At every Tavern on The Green visit, there is always something new to try thanks to its elaborate menu listings. One thing is for certain: the patron will not be disappointed.
In other Tavern on The Green news, executive chef Bill Peet chatted with Digital Journal about his distinguished culinary career, his plans for the future with the iconic New York restaurant, and the digital transformation of the food service industry.
The Verdict
Overall, Tavern on The Green is a superb gem in the heart of New York City. It has a warm and pleasant vibe and atmosphere that deserves to be experienced by all. The presentation of the foods and the tastes were top-notch. Tavern On The Green is one of the best restaurants the Big Apple has to offer, and it garners five out of five stars.
To learn more about Tavern on The Green, check out its official website and its Facebook page.
More about Tavern on The Green, New york, Restaurant, Central Park
 
