Their "Fall Salad" is comprised of mixed baby greens, dried cranberry, maple walnuts, sliced apple, pumpkin seeds, goat cheese, as well as cider vinaigrette, and it can also come with herb-grilled chicken. It was tasty, appetizing and the chicken was quite tender.
Spotlight NY
Fall Salad at Spotlight NY on Long Island
also has savory chicken soup, as well as vegetarian red bean and lentil chili. They have a wide selection of speciality cocktails. Fans of burgers, sandwiches, and tacos are in for a treat as well. Sides include grilled asparagus, onion rings, and smashed fries.
Classic Burger at Spotlight NY on Long Island
Their desserts include pumpkin cheesecake, chocolate molten lava cake, as well as churros with cinnamon caramel dipping sauce.
As always, at the art gallery Spotlight
, one may find "Quarantine Art," which was created by local artists on Long Island.
Spotlight NY is worth more than just a passing glance, and it is garners two thumbs up.
For more information on Spotlight NY, check out its official website
, and check out its Facebook page
, and use the hashtag #SpotlightNYArt.
Spotlight NY at The Paramount