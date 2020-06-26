Special By By Markos Papadatos 45 mins ago in Food Huntington - Neraki Greek Mediterranean Grill is a fabulous Greek restaurant in the heart of Huntington, New York. Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos has the scoop. Its Salad specials for lunch include Green Salad (Romaine lettuce, dill, scallion, and feta cheese) or a Greek salad (Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, and feta cheese), coupled with a choice from one of the following: grilled octopus, grilled chicken, grilled salmon filet, grilled tuna steak, grilled or fried flounder, grilled sausage, grilled shrimp, fried calamari, spanakopita (spinach pie), as well as "keftedes," which are the Greek version of meatballs. 'The Evia' at Neraki Greek Mediterranean Grill Markos Papadatos The sandwiches lunch specials at Neraki are also incredible. They are all served with fresh pita bread, tzatziki sauce, and a choice of their homemade soup of the day or a salad. Possible selections include "The Kastorian" (Grilled eggplant and zucchini with feta on grilled pita), as well as "The Evia" (Grilled chicken, kefalograviera cheese and tomato on a grilled pita), which is this journalist's personal favorite. "The Maria" Alex Moschos "The Georgie" is made up of grilled chicken, red peppers, feta, and balsamic vinegar on grilled pita, "The Mykonos" is grilled chicken, kefalograviera cheese and red peppers on a grilled pita, "The Theva" is grilled chicken with feta and eggplant on a grilled pita, "The Athena" are keftedes (Greek meatballs), kefalograviera cheese, and red peppers on grilled pita, "The Ptolemaida" are Keftedes (Greek Meatballs), kefalograviera cheese, and tomato on a grilled pita, "The YiaYia" Keftedes are Greek Meatballs, feta, and tomato on grilled pita. Finally, for fans of pizza, they offer "Neraki Pizza" comprised of sautéed spinach, feta, tomato, hummus, and kalamata olives on a pita, and "Santorini Pizza," which includes thinly sliced tomatoes, crumbled feta, olive oil, and kalamata olives on a pita Neraki is a multiple recipient of "Best Greek Restaurant" and "Best Seafood Restaurant" in The Long Island Press's "Best of Long Island" competition, and it ranks in the "Top 100 Best Restaurants on Long Island" by Newsday, among many other well-deserved rave reviews and accolades. Seafood at Neraki Alex Moschos One can never go wrong with Neraki, and it never disappoints. It's a true gem in the Greek cuisine of Long Island. Exceptional service, warm and pleasant dining atmosphere, and top-notch food, especially its exquisite selection of seafood choices. It garners five out of five stars each time. "Neraki has such a calming and relaxing Mediterranean feel with an explosion of terrific flavors in Huntington, Long Island," said Herman Canosa, educator and Neraki patron. To learn more about Neraki Greek Mediterranean Grill in Huntington, check out its Neraki Greek Mediterranean Grill Alex Moschos As of Wednesday, June 24, where Long Island entered phase three reopening, it is available for limited indoor seating (at 50 percent capacity), as well as outdoor seating, takeout, and curbside pickup. 