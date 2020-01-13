Special By By Markos Papadatos 37 mins ago in Food Sayville - On January 11, this journalist was afforded the privilege to dine at the Greek eatery Aegean Cafe in Sayville on Long Island. For lovers of pasta, Aegean Cafe offers pasta specialties that are named after various Greek islands: Cephalonia, Corfu, Zakinthos, Mykonos, Santorini, as well as Kalamata. Corfu Pasta at Aegean Cafe Markos Papadatos This journalist tried the Corfu Pasta, which was a real culinary treat. It is comprised of baked penne with eggplant, potatoes, fresh tomatoes, garlic, and olive oil. It was topped with melted mozzarella cheese, where the patron can slightly recall baked ziti. There is something new to always try at Aegean Cafe in Sayville due to its elaborate menu listings. One will certainly not be disappointed. Aegean Cafe is a warm and pleasant restaurant, where the staff and owners display tremendous Greek hospitality to their patrons. To learn more about the Aegean Cafe in Sayville, check out its Painting of the Parthenon and the Acropolis at the Aegean Cafe on Long Island. Markos Papadatos Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos praised the Aegean Cafe in Sayville on Long Island Markos Papadatos Their Mediterranean Salad is quite refreshing for starters. It is made up of mixed spring greens with tomatoes, blue cheese, roasted red peppers, and walnuts; moreover, it is tossed in a balsamic vinaigrette dressing.For lovers of pasta, Aegean Cafe offers pasta specialties that are named after various Greek islands: Cephalonia, Corfu, Zakinthos, Mykonos, Santorini, as well as Kalamata.This journalist tried the Corfu Pasta, which was a real culinary treat. It is comprised of baked penne with eggplant, potatoes, fresh tomatoes, garlic, and olive oil. It was topped with melted mozzarella cheese, where the patron can slightly recall baked ziti.There is something new to always try at Aegean Cafe in Sayville due to its elaborate menu listings. One will certainly not be disappointed. Aegean Cafe is a warm and pleasant restaurant, where the staff and owners display tremendous Greek hospitality to their patrons.To learn more about the Aegean Cafe in Sayville, check out its official website and its Facebook page : Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos praised the Aegean Cafe for being a "fine" authentic Greek restaurant on Long Island. More about Mediterranean Salad, Aegean Cafe, Corfu, Pasta, Greek Mediterranean Salad Aegean Cafe Corfu Pasta Greek