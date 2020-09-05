Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Mediterranean Rib Steak at Aegean Cafe Sayville on Long Island Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Food
Sayville - On September 5, this journalist was afforded the privilege to dine at Aegean Cafe. He tried Mediterranean Rib Steak just in time for Labor Day Weekend.
Their Mediterranean rib steak is comprised of 22 ounces of meat, and it is served in a true Mediterranean fashion, since it is topped with peppers, onions, tomatoes and feta cheese. It is a must for all fans of meat/steak, as well as the Greek and Mediterranean cuisine. It was quite savory and tasty, and it garnered two giant thumbs up.
Corfu Pasta at Aegean Cafe
Corfu Pasta at Aegean Cafe
Markos Papadatos
Speaking of Mediterranean cuisine, other noteworthy meals/menu items at Aegean Cafe include their Corfu Pasta (and other wide selection of Greek island pastas) and their distinct Mediterranean Salad, or their classic Greek salad.
Mediterranean Salad at Aegean Cafe
Mediterranean Salad at Aegean Cafe
Markos Papadatos
Aegean Cafe located in the heart of Sayville, New York, earned a glowing review from Digital Journal, and rightfully so. One can never go wrong at Aegean Cafe, especially since at every visit there is something new and refreshing to try from their elaborate menu. It was a past "Best of Long Island" winner for "Best Greek Restaurant."
Greek salad at the Aegean Cafe
Greek salad at the Aegean Cafe
Markos Papadatos
For more information on Aegean Cafe in Sayville, visit its official homepage and its Facebook page.
Mediterranean rib steak at Aegean Cafe
Mediterranean rib steak at Aegean Cafe
Markos Papadatos
More about Mediterranean Rib, Sayville, Aegean Cafe, Long island
 
Latest News
Top News
Review: Thiago Braz claims 3rd place at Diamond League Lausanne 2020 Special
Stolen Fortnite accounts sold on $1 billion black market Special
Recovery with resentful Messi brings new complications for Barca
U.S. House vote to legalize cannabis expected during September
Q&A: As Colleges move classes online, is this value for money? Special
Coronavirus: Should men mask up when using a urinal?
Meet Jane S. Linter: Filmmaker, Creative Producer, and Director Special
Op-Ed: Former administration officials verify Trump's remarks are true
Greta Bellamacina talks 'Hurt by Paradise' film and digital age Special
Western states bake in 'life-threatening' heat wave this weekend