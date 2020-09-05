Their Mediterranean rib steak is comprised of 22 ounces of meat, and it is served in a true Mediterranean fashion, since it is topped with peppers, onions, tomatoes and feta cheese. It is a must for all fans of meat/steak, as well as the Greek and Mediterranean cuisine. It was quite savory and tasty, and it garnered two giant thumbs up.
Corfu Pasta at Aegean Cafe
Speaking of Mediterranean cuisine, other noteworthy meals/menu items at Aegean Cafe
include their Corfu Pasta (and other wide selection of Greek island pastas) and their distinct Mediterranean Salad, or their classic Greek salad.
Mediterranean Salad at Aegean Cafe
Aegean Cafe located in the heart of Sayville, New York, earned a glowing review from Digital Journal
, and rightfully so. One can never go wrong at Aegean Cafe, especially since at every visit there is something new and refreshing to try from their elaborate menu. It was a past "Best of Long Island" winner for "Best Greek Restaurant."
Greek salad at the Aegean Cafe
For more information on Aegean Cafe in Sayville, visit its official homepage
and its Facebook page
.
Mediterranean rib steak at Aegean Cafe