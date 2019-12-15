This recognition by the 2020 "Best of Boro" competition is very deserving. Particularly impressive about Kalamaki GR
is that it is a simple, contemporary eatery serving up traditional Greek specialties with a twist. All of its food is fresh, and everything that it serves (beef and chicken burger of "bifteki," shish kebabs, calamari, donner, Greek salads, hummus, and spanakopita) are all delicious and remarkable. They have neat presentations for each dish.
The wait staff at Kalamaki GR are friendly and accommodating, and their service is consistently top-notch. It makes one feel like they are at a restaurant on an island in Greece enjoying creative dishes in authentic and modern Greek cuisine.
Kalamaki GR
has also been recognized for its gyro as "Best Gyro in Queens." It consistently deserves five out of five stars each time, and its food ought to be enjoyed for its beauty and authenticity.
Herman Canosa