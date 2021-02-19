Email
article imageReview: Kalamaki GR is a big winner at the 2021 'Best of Boro' Awards

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Food
The Greek restaurant Kalamaki GR, located in Flushing, Queens, has won big at the 2021 "Best of Boro" Awards. Digital Journal has the scoop.
For the seventh year in a row, Kalamaki GR was named "Best Greek Restaurant in Queens," and "Best Gyro in Queens," and rightfully so. This past October, Kalamaki GR was proclaimed as the ideal Greek restaurant to dine during the quarantine.
"Thank you to all of our loyal customers for voting us Best Greek Restaurant and Best Gyro seven years in a row," the restaurant exclaimed in a post on social media.
Congratulations once again to Kalamaki GR for these well-deserved honors and accolades. Their food is truly astounding.
To learn more about Kalamaki GR, follow the restaurant on Instagram and check out its official website.
