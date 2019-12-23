Email
article imageReview: Ivy Lane is a gem in the Upper East Side in New York City Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Food
New York - On December 22, this journalist was afforded the privilege to dine at the exquisite Ivy Lane in the Upper East Side in Manhattan.
Ivy Lane is a three-level restaurant and bar by Chef Sung Park. There is always something new to try to each visit due to its elaborate menu listings.
Grilled artichoke hearts at Ivy Lane in New York
Grilled artichoke hearts at Ivy Lane in New York
Markos Papadatos
For small plates, one can never go wrong with their Kale Sadad, which is a vegetarian-friendly dish, as well as their roasted Brussels sprouts side dish, and their grilled artichoke hearts, accompanied by saffron aioli, which are also gluten-free and vegetarian-friendly.
Kale Salad at Ivy Lane in New York
Kale Salad at Ivy Lane in New York
Markos Papadatos
Their Kale Salad is comprised of black quinoa, orange, pecan, Grana Padano chip, blood orange reduction, coupled with honey lemon vinaigrette.
Equally noteworthy are their garlic Fingerling Potatoes (gluten-free and vegetarian), which are topped with Grana Padano cheese.
Lamb Pappardelle at Ivy Lane in New York
Lamb Pappardelle at Ivy Lane in New York
Markos Papadatos
Two great choices for large plates include the Lamb Pappardelle and the Slow Braised Beef Short Rib, the latter of which was tender and it consisted of seasonal baby vegetables (mushrooms and onions), accompanied by butternut squash purée.
Slow Braised Beef Short Rib at Ivy Lane in New York
Slow Braised Beef Short Rib at Ivy Lane in New York
Markos Papadatos
For dessert, one can never wrong go with a scoop or two of their seasonal gelato or sorbet, as well as a cup of coffee or tea.
Gelato at Ivy Lane in New York
Gelato at Ivy Lane in New York
Markos Papadatos
The Verdict
Overall, dining at Ivy Lane in New York City is a delightful experience. The food was unique and delicious, the wait staff was friendly and attentive, and the eatery itself had a warm atmosphere to it; moreover, the presentation of their dishes is artistic and creative, compliments to Chef Sung Park. This restaurant is highly recommended and worth more than just a passing glance whenever anybody visits the Upper East Side in Manhattan. Ivy Lane garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.
To learn more about Ivy Lane, check out its official website and its Facebook page.
