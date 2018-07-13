Special By By Markos Papadatos 22 hours ago in Food Lindenhurst - On July 13, 2018, this journalist was afforded the privilege to dine at Cusmos Greek-American Restaurant and Takeout in Lindenhurst, New York. Tzatziki sauce at Cusmos Markos Papadatos There is always something new to try at Cusmos due to their lengthy menu options, which range from calamari, to stuffed shrimp, to falafels, to veggie gyros. For dessert, patrons can enjoy any of the following: baklava (the sweet Greek pastry with layers of phyllo, honey and walnuts), as well as Kataifi (a pastry with shredded phyllo), and their own rice pudding. All of these savory delights are made in house. Menu at Cusmos Markos Papadatos Dean Michalos from the restaurant noted that Cusmos is family-owned and family-operated, and it has been open for nine years in Lindenhurst on Long Island. He shared that their popular items include chicken over Greek salad, and gyros, and even burgers. He noted that the restaurant stands out due to their "service," as well as the "pride for what they do." On his concluding thoughts about the Greek-American community in the United States, Michalos said, "If we all stand together, and we all look out for one another, I think we can do great things for ourselves and our community. There is a lot of potential as far as the youngsters are concerned, and we have a lot of talent and a lot of abilities. We have to change the way we think, that way, we can do great things." Cusmos Greek-American Restaurant Markos Papadatos The Verdict Overall, Cusmos in Lindenhurst on Long Island is a neat Greek-American restaurant for takeout and to dine in (where it has four tables). It is an intimate and cozy setting, and the staff is warm and friendly, and very attentive to the patron's needs. This hidden gem in Lindenhurst is highly recommended for fans of the Greek-American cuisine, and those that enjoy takeout. They will not be disappointed. Cusmos earns two thumbs up. Bravo. To learn more about Cusmos Greek-American Restaurant, check out its Their Filet Mignon Souvlaki over Greek salad is quite superb. It is tender and tasty, and it perfectly compliments the Greek salad. The same holds true for their home-made tzatziki yogurt sauce, served with pita.There is always something new to try at Cusmos due to their lengthy menu options, which range from calamari, to stuffed shrimp, to falafels, to veggie gyros.For dessert, patrons can enjoy any of the following: baklava (the sweet Greek pastry with layers of phyllo, honey and walnuts), as well as Kataifi (a pastry with shredded phyllo), and their own rice pudding. All of these savory delights are made in house.Dean Michalos from the restaurant noted that Cusmos is family-owned and family-operated, and it has been open for nine years in Lindenhurst on Long Island. He shared that their popular items include chicken over Greek salad, and gyros, and even burgers. He noted that the restaurant stands out due to their "service," as well as the "pride for what they do."On his concluding thoughts about the Greek-American community in the United States, Michalos said, "If we all stand together, and we all look out for one another, I think we can do great things for ourselves and our community. There is a lot of potential as far as the youngsters are concerned, and we have a lot of talent and a lot of abilities. We have to change the way we think, that way, we can do great things."Overall, Cusmos in Lindenhurst on Long Island is a neat Greek-American restaurant for takeout and to dine in (where it has four tables). It is an intimate and cozy setting, and the staff is warm and friendly, and very attentive to the patron's needs. This hidden gem in Lindenhurst is highly recommended for fans of the Greek-American cuisine, and those that enjoy takeout. They will not be disappointed. Cusmos earns two thumbs up. Bravo.To learn more about Cusmos Greek-American Restaurant, check out its official website , and their Facebook page More about Cusmos, GreekAmerican, Restaurant, Lindenhurst, New york Cusmos GreekAmerican Restaurant Lindenhurst New york Long island Cuisine