Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Food Forest Hills - Corfu Grill is an authentic Greek kitchen and bar located in Forest Hills, Queens. On December 27, this journalist was afforded the privilege to dine at Corfu. Particularly impressive about the eatery was that it remodeled from last year, which added to its interior appeal. For dinner, the combo plates (where patrons can chose any two types of meat) is a choice that should not be missed (possible choices include souvlaki, lamb souvlaki, chicken souvlaki, and gyro, among other choices). The combo plate is served with Lima beans and rice. Hummus dip with pita bread is an ideal appetizer. It is comprised of seasoned chickpea dip that is drizzled with Extra virgin olive oil. There is always something new to try at every visit. Corfu Grill is worth the trip to Forest Hills alone. The waiting staff and owner are attentive to their patrons' needs. It is a fine example of the Greek cuisine in the heart of Queens. "Corfu Grill has exceptional homestyle Greek cuisine, and it ought to be commended for its remodeling," said Professor Schmitt, a college professor, and patron at the restaurant. In January of 2018, Digital Journal sat down and chatted with George Aspiotis, the owner and chef of Corfu Grill, who spoke about the Greek cuisine, and the impact of technology on the food business.