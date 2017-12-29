Special By By Markos Papadatos 11 hours ago in Food Corfu Grill in Forest Hills, Queens, is an excellent eatery. It epitomizes one of the best Greek cuisines that the borough has to offer. Greek food at Corfu Grill Herman Canosa Their cuisine specializes in such popular dishes as moussaka, pastitsio (the Greek version of lasagna), gyro, souvlaki, chicken souvlaki, and their incredible seafood. It also provides catering services in all five boroughs. In addition, it has a bar and lounge next door, Most impressive about The Verdict Overall, Corfu Grill garners an A rating. Their lunch specials are unbeatable, and it is well worth more than just a passing glance. There is always something new to try at every visit. They are constantly changing their menu, with more diverse food items. In this journalist's 12-year career as an editor and food critic, Corfu Grill has always stood out as one of the finest eateries in town. For more information on Corfu Grill in Queens, check out its Digital Journal ranked Corfu Grill in its "Top 3 Greek restaurants in Queens," and rightfully so. The servers are warm and attentive, and the presentation of the meals is remarkable. They make you feel at home.Their cuisine specializes in such popular dishes as moussaka, pastitsio (the Greek version of lasagna), gyro, souvlaki, chicken souvlaki, and their incredible seafood. It also provides catering services in all five boroughs. In addition, it has a bar and lounge next door, Sorry Not Sorry , which makes it ideal to host and celebrate any special occasion.Most impressive about Corfu Grill is that unlike most restaurants in Queens, it has not changed its prices in four years. They truly care about their patrons, and customer satisfaction is their top priority.Overall, Corfu Grill garners an A rating. Their lunch specials are unbeatable, and it is well worth more than just a passing glance. There is always something new to try at every visit. They are constantly changing their menu, with more diverse food items. In this journalist's 12-year career as an editor and food critic, Corfu Grill has always stood out as one of the finest eateries in town.For more information on Corfu Grill in Queens, check out its official website , and Facebook page More about corfu grill, Forest Hills, Greek, Restaurant, Queens corfu grill Forest Hills Greek Restaurant Queens