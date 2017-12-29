Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Corfu Grill is a superb Greek restaurant in Queens Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     11 hours ago in Food
Corfu Grill in Forest Hills, Queens, is an excellent eatery. It epitomizes one of the best Greek cuisines that the borough has to offer.
Digital Journal ranked Corfu Grill in its "Top 3 Greek restaurants in Queens," and rightfully so. The servers are warm and attentive, and the presentation of the meals is remarkable. They make you feel at home.
Greek food at Corfu Grill
Greek food at Corfu Grill
Herman Canosa
Their cuisine specializes in such popular dishes as moussaka, pastitsio (the Greek version of lasagna), gyro, souvlaki, chicken souvlaki, and their incredible seafood. It also provides catering services in all five boroughs. In addition, it has a bar and lounge next door, Sorry Not Sorry, which makes it ideal to host and celebrate any special occasion.
Most impressive about Corfu Grill is that unlike most restaurants in Queens, it has not changed its prices in four years. They truly care about their patrons, and customer satisfaction is their top priority.
The Verdict
Overall, Corfu Grill garners an A rating. Their lunch specials are unbeatable, and it is well worth more than just a passing glance. There is always something new to try at every visit. They are constantly changing their menu, with more diverse food items. In this journalist's 12-year career as an editor and food critic, Corfu Grill has always stood out as one of the finest eateries in town.
For more information on Corfu Grill in Queens, check out its official website, and Facebook page.
More about corfu grill, Forest Hills, Greek, Restaurant, Queens
 
Latest News
Top News
Cutting air freight expenses in half through drone technology
Hong Kong ship crew questioned in S. Korea for oil transfer to North
Increased sales for Echo Dot signal change in consumer shopping
Mass pro-government rallies in Iran after protests
The Pointer Sisters talk B.B. King Blues Club, proudest moments Special
Reid Miller talks 'Wyrm,' acting inspirations, and Saoirse Ronan Special
Review: Corfu Grill is a superb Greek restaurant in Queens Special
China's ban on elephant ivory sales goes into effect Sunday
Canada's G7 presidency: a 'progressive agenda' at risk
Ripple makes a big splash with new record high over 2 dollars