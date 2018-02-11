Special By By Markos Papadatos 13 hours ago in Food Seaford - Cardoon Mediterranean is the Long Island eatery that is recommended for a romantic Valentine's Day celebration, for patrons that would like to be by the water. For Valentine's Day 2018, Cardoon is offering a three-course meal special that features an appetizer, entree and dessert, all of which were prepared by executive chef Their appetizer choices consist of asparagus veloutÃ© (with basil, mint and citrus yogurt), baby beet carpaccio, a trio of grilled oysters (with Fresno Chilis, smoked lemon butter, and garlic bread crumbs), and baked orzo soufflÃ© (with jumbo lump crab, spinach and mascarpone bechamel). Following the appetizers, is the main course, where patrons have the following options: Wild Mushroom Risotto, Pan-Roasted Arctic Char, a broiled eight ounce lobster tail, and a 16 ounce bone-in ribeye. For the final course, their dessert, the possible delights are available: Riccota zeppolis (with pistachios, whipped cream and limoncello curd), strawberry-champagne soup (basil, mint and chocolate dipped strawberries), as well as triple chocolate mousse parfait with brownies, crushed oreos, sea salt and caramel. One could never go wrong at Cardoon, especially for fans of the gourmet Mediterranean cuisine. What better day that to celebrate Valentine's Day with your loved ones at Cardoon! To learn more about Cardoon, visit its official Earlier this year, Cardoon Mediterranean was nominated for " Best Mediterranean Restaurant on Long Island " in the 2018 "Best of Long Island" competition.For Valentine's Day 2018, Cardoon is offering a three-course meal special that features an appetizer, entree and dessert, all of which were prepared by executive chef Jason DeLeo Their appetizer choices consist of asparagus veloutÃ© (with basil, mint and citrus yogurt), baby beet carpaccio, a trio of grilled oysters (with Fresno Chilis, smoked lemon butter, and garlic bread crumbs), and baked orzo soufflÃ© (with jumbo lump crab, spinach and mascarpone bechamel).Following the appetizers, is the main course, where patrons have the following options: Wild Mushroom Risotto, Pan-Roasted Arctic Char, a broiled eight ounce lobster tail, and a 16 ounce bone-in ribeye.For the final course, their dessert, the possible delights are available: Riccota zeppolis (with pistachios, whipped cream and limoncello curd), strawberry-champagne soup (basil, mint and chocolate dipped strawberries), as well as triple chocolate mousse parfait with brownies, crushed oreos, sea salt and caramel.One could never go wrong at Cardoon, especially for fans of the gourmet Mediterranean cuisine. What better day that to celebrate Valentine's Day with your loved ones at Cardoon!To learn more about Cardoon, visit its official Facebook page More about Cardoon, Valentine's day, Seaford Cardoon Valentine s day Seaford