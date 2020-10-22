A visit to Aphrodite's Sweets is well worth the visit to Whitestone, Queens, and each time, there is something new to try due to its extensive menu listings. The pastries are made on the premises.
Their popular cheese empanadas are in a league of their own: they are savory, exquisite, and overall impressive. Their "Chocolatina" and rainbow cookies are equally scrumptious; moreover, their iced frappe is the perfect accompaniment to every meal, and they make it well at Aphrodite's Sweets.
The Verdict
Overall, to taste some of the best Greek and international sweets and baked goods, a trip to Greece is not necessary. All one needs to do is take a trip to Aphrodite's Sweets in Whitestone. It has a warm, cozy, and pleasant atmosphere. This cafe is highly recommended for the entire family, and it garners an A rating.
For more information on Aphrodite's Sweets, check out its official Facebook page
, and follow the bakery and cafe on Instagram
.
Aphrodite's Sweets in Whitestone, New York
Jordan Karalazarides
Instagram