article imageReview: Aphrodite's Sweets is a Queens bakery and cafe fit for the gods Special

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Food
Whitestone - You need not scale up the heights of Mount Olympus in order to relish a dish and treats that are fit for the deities themselves: all you need to do is take a trip to Aphrodite's Sweets, located on Francis Lewis Boulevard in Whitestone, New York.
A visit to Aphrodite's Sweets is well worth the visit to Whitestone, Queens, and each time, there is something new to try due to its extensive menu listings. The pastries are made on the premises.
Their popular cheese empanadas are in a league of their own: they are savory, exquisite, and overall impressive. Their "Chocolatina" and rainbow cookies are equally scrumptious; moreover, their iced frappe is the perfect accompaniment to every meal, and they make it well at Aphrodite's Sweets.
The Verdict
Overall, to taste some of the best Greek and international sweets and baked goods, a trip to Greece is not necessary. All one needs to do is take a trip to Aphrodite's Sweets in Whitestone. It has a warm, cozy, and pleasant atmosphere. This cafe is highly recommended for the entire family, and it garners an A rating.
For more information on Aphrodite's Sweets, check out its official Facebook page, and follow the bakery and cafe on Instagram.
Aphrodite s Sweets in Whitestone New York
Aphrodite's Sweets in Whitestone, New York
Jordan Karalazarides
Instagram

aphroditessweets) on

