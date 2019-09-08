Special By By Markos Papadatos 17 hours ago in Food Sayville - On September 8, this journalist was afforded the privilege to dine at the Aegean Cafe, a fine Greek eatery, in Sayville on Long Island. Kalamarakia at the Aegean Cafe in Sayville Markos Papadatos Aside from their quintessential Greek salad, they also have the "Horiatiki," which translates into a "Country salad," as well as a Mediterranean Salad and a Salmon Salad. Patrons can also add chicken, gyro and grilled shrimp on their salads for an additional price. Greek salad at the Aegean Cafe Markos Papadatos All of their sandwiches and gyros are remarkable, especially their chicken souvlaki, which is tender and crisp. Chicken souvlaki at Aegean Cafe Markos Papadatos The restaurant offers such pasta specialties as the Cephalonia Pasta, the Corfu Pasta, the Zakinthos Pasta, the Mykonos Pasta, the Santorini Pasta, the Kalamata Pasta, as well as Pasta Ala Patrasso, Penne ala Vodka, and Pasta Ala Manitari (mushrooms); moreover, they have a children's menu that consists of a hot dog with french fries, chicken tenders with french fries and a kid's burger with french fries. The presentation of their desserts is neat and they taste savory. Some of their most popular Greek dessert delights include the Baklava, the Baklava rolls, the Galaktoboureko, their Tiramisu, Tartufo and homemade rice pudding or "rizogalo" as they say in Greek. Coffee lovers ought to try their traditional Greek coffee, served in a demitasse cup like they do in Greece, as well as their Greek Iced Cafe Frappe, which is quite refreshing. Greek Iced Cafe Frappe Markos Papadatos For patrons over the age of 21, Aegean Cafe has a wide selection of wines that they could try, and they will not be disappointed. Paintings at Aegean Cafe depicting Greece Markos Papadatos The Verdict Overall, the Aegean Cafe is a gem in Sayville on Long Island. At each visit, there is something new to try due to its elaborate menu listings, which are some of the finest examples of Greek cuisine out there. Aegean Cafe has a warm and intimate ambiance, which makes one feel like they are visiting their families or friends in Greece. Their hospitality, fast service, and friendliness are top-notch; moreover, the paintings in the restaurant (depicting various popular landmarks and landscapes in Greece) transport their patrons to different realms. Aegean Cafe garners an A rating. To taste some of the best Greek food in Suffolk County on Long Island, all one needs to do is take a trip down Robert Moses Causeway to the Aegean Cafe in Sayville. Reserve a table, and allow the essence of the authentic Greek cuisine at Aegean Cafe to lure you in. To learn more about Aegean Cafe, check out its 